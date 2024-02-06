ICC U19 WC: Masterful hands from Dhas, Saharan help India pip SA, reach final

Benoni [South Africa], February 6 : In, perhaps, a lesson for the senior side, which has often come up short in the business end of ICC events after bossing the group stages, the Indian U19s survived a top-order collapse and rode on masterful knocks from skipper Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas to reach the final of the showpiece event with a nervy two-wicket win over South Africa at Benoni on Tuesday.

After being reduced to 32/4 in the face of hostile opening bursts from the South African quicks, Saharan and Dhas came together and steered the Indian innings with a match-turning 172-run partnership.

India will now take on the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and Pakistan in the title clash on February 11.

Chasing a modest target of 245 runs, the five-time world champions got off to a terrible start losing opener Adarsh Singh off the very first ball.

Star batter Musheer Khan, who came into this match on the back of two centuries and fifty in the tournament, was also dismissed by Tristan Luus, with India reduced to 8/2 in 3.2 overs.

Luus continued his dominance over the Indian top order, removing Arshin Kulkarni (12) and Priyanshu Moliya (5). India sunk further to 32/4 in 11.2 overs and their scoring was stifled by a disciplined and hostile South African new-ball attack.

Skipper Saharan and Sachin Dhas started the rebuilding phase for India, taking the team to the 50-run mark in 17.2 overs.

Dhas released some pressure by smashing Riley Norton for three fours in the 19th over. Dhas and Saharan completed their 50-run stand in 65 balls.

With the help of a wide, India reached the 100-run mark in 24.3 overs.

With a fine boundary through the mid-wicket, Dhas reached his half-century in 47 balls, smashing nine fours towards the landmark.

India reached the 150-run mark in 33.3 overs.

With the help of a boundary by Saharan, India reached the 200-run mark in 40.4 overs, nearing a win.

The 172-run partnership for the fifth wicket finally ended with Maphanka removing Dhas for 96 off 95 balls, with 11 fours and a six. India was 203/5 in 42.1 overs.

India needed just 28 runs in their final five overs. However, Aravelly Avanish was removed by Maphanka for 10, who got his third wicket. Murugan Abhishek was also run out for nought, bringing India to 227/7 in 47.2 overs, with everything in the hands of skipper Saharan.

Raj Limbani released all the pressure with a gigantic six, leaving India with nine to get in the final two overs.

With just one run needed, skipper Saharan was run out for 81 in 124 balls, with six fours. India managed to chase down the total, with seven balls left.

Maphanka (3/32) and Luus (3/37) made India sweat and toil hard initially, but the five-time champions managed to turn the tide and secure another final.

Earlier, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane's fighting knocks and a late 23-run cameo from Tristan Luus propelled South Africa to 244/7 against India in the mouthwatering semifinal clash of the ongoing Under 19 World Cup 2024 in Benoni.

Pretorius scored the highest for the hosts with 76 runs off 102 while Seletswane played a stunning knock of 64 runs in 100 deliveries. Tristan Luus played a good cameo at the end to provide the final flourish.

For India, Raj Limbani was the chief destructor claiming a three-wicket haul while Musheer Khan bagged two.

India skipper Uday Saharan won the toss and elected to bowl first. This was the first time India elected to bowl after winning the toss in the tournament.

Raj Limbani struck first removing dangerous Steve Stolk. During Stolk's brief stay, the hitter smashed two fours and a six, but he went for a wide one and nicked it behind the stumps. Lhuan-dre Pretorius, South Africa's other opener, reacted to the setback by hitting a flurry of boundaries. Despite losing David Teeger (0) to a stunning inswinger from Limbani, the Proteas were up 55/2 at the end of the first Powerplay.

Following that, India's bowlers were able to keep the scoring pace low. Merely 63 runs came between overs 11-30. The pressure finally got to Pretorius, who tried to hoick Musheer Khan over mid-wicket but was held at short mid-wicket. Abhishek Murugan took an exceptional catch, holding on to a ball racing past him with both hands.

Richard Seletswane and Oliver Whitehead attempted to increase the scoring pace with various aggressive strokes, but Saharan stayed with his spinners. This yielded Oliver Whitehead's wicket in the 40th over.

Seletswane also brought up his fifty in 90 balls before losing his wicket to Naman Tiwari. Seletswane turned his fortunes around as he smoked back-to-back boundaries for the hosts.

Seletswane was joined by skipper Juan James in the 43rd over. The South Africa innings picked pace under their guidance, and the team became the first side to cross 200 against India in the tournament.

Naman Tiwari and Limbani struck late in the death overs, but a late blistering cameo of 23 runs by Tristan Luus helped Proteas post a total of 244/7 against unbeaten India for a spot in the final. South Africa batters posted 244, scoring 81 in the last 10 overs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor