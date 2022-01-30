ICC U19 WC: Ronan Herrmann replaces Joshua Stephenson in Proteas squad

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Ronan Herrmann as a replacement for Joshua Stephenson in the South Africa squad.

Stephenson has sustained a left hamstring strain and will be unable to take any further part in the event.

"The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," stated an official release.

The Event Technical Committee consists of the Chair Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Ben Leaver (ICC Senior Event Manager), Fawwaz Baksh (Tournament Director) Roland Holder (CWI Representative) Alan Wilkins and Russel Arnold (both independent representatives).

South Africa will face Sri Lanka on Sunday evening in the Super League play-off semi-final at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

( With inputs from ANI )

