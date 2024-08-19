ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule Announced: India to Open Campaign Against West Indies - Details Inside

The ICC has announced the groups and fixtures for the second edition of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 19, 2024 03:32 PM2024-08-19T15:32:10+5:302024-08-19T15:39:21+5:30

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule Announced: India to Open Campaign Against West Indies - Details Inside | ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule Announced: India to Open Campaign Against West Indies - Details Inside

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule Announced: India to Open Campaign Against West Indies - Details Inside

Next

The ICC has announced the groups and fixtures for the second edition of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, set to take place in Malaysia from January 18 to February 2, 2025. The tournament will feature 16 teams and will be held across various venues in Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak.

Group A includes India, hosts Malaysia, the West Indies, and Sri Lanka. Group B features England, Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA. Group C is made up of South Africa, New Zealand, Samoa, and a qualifier from Africa, while Group D consists of Australia, Bangladesh, Scotland, and a qualifier from Asia.

Each team will play three matches in a round-robin format within their group. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage. The bottom-ranked teams from Groups A and D, and B and C, will play in a last-place play-off on January 24.

Read Also | "Hard to fathom playing there...": Australia skipper Healy on T20 WC in Bangladesh

The Super Six stage will feature two groups: Group 1 will include the top three teams from Groups A and D, while Group 2 will consist of the top three teams from Groups B and C. Teams will carry forward points, wins, and net run rates from their initial group stage results.

The top two teams from each Super Six group will qualify for the semi-finals, which are scheduled for January 31, with the final to be held on February 2, 2025. All semi-final and final matches will be played at Bayuemas Oval. 

The tournament will have reserve days on February 1 for the semi-finals and February 3 for the final.

GroupTeams
Group AIndia, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Malaysia
Group BEngland, Pakistan, Ireland, USA
Group CNew Zealand, South Africa, Africa Qualifier, Samoa
Group DAustralia, Bangladesh, Asia Qualifier, Scotland

Fixtures: India to Open Campaign Against West Indies

DateMatchTimeVenue
January 18Australia v Scotland10:30 amUKM YSD Oval, KL
January 18England v Ireland10:30 amDato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval
January 18Samoa v Africa Qualifier10:30 amBorneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
January 18Bangladesh v Asia Qualifier2:30 pmUKM YSD Oval, KL
January 18Pakistan v USA2:30 pmDato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval
January 18New Zealand v South Africa2:30 pmBorneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
January 19Sri Lanka v Malaysia10:30 amBayuemas Oval, KL
January 19India v West Indies2:30 pmBayuemas Oval, KL
January 20Australia v Bangladesh10:30 amUKM YSD Oval, KL
January 20Ireland v USA10:30 amDato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval
January 20New Zealand v Africa Qualifier10:30 amBorneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
January 20Scotland v Asia Qualifier2:30 pmUKM YSD Oval, KL
January 20England v Pakistan2:30 pmDato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval
January 20South Africa v Samoa2:30 pmBorneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
January 21West Indies v Sri Lanka10:30 amBayuemas Oval, KL
January 21India v Malaysia2:30 pmBayuemas Oval, KL
January 22Bangladesh v Scotland10:30 amUKM YSD Oval, KL
January 22England v USA10:30 amDato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval
January 22New Zealand v Samoa10:30 amBorneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
January 22Australia v Asia Qualifier2:30 pmUKM YSD Oval, KL
January 22Pakistan v Ireland2:30 pmDato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval
January 22South Africa v Africa Qualifier2:30 pmBorneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
January 23Malaysia v West Indies10:30 amBayuemas Oval, KL
January 23India v Sri Lanka2:30 pmBayuemas Oval, KL
January 24B4 v C410:30 amDato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval
January 24A4 v D42:30 pmDato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval
January 25Super Six - B2 v C310:30 amUKM YSD Oval, KL
January 25Super Six - B1 v C210:30 amBorneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
January 25Super Six - A3 v D12:30 pmUKM YSD Oval, KL
January 25Super Six - C1 v B32:30 pmBorneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
January 26Super Six - A2 v D310:30 amBayuemas Oval, KL
January 26Super Six - A1 v D22:30 pmBayuemas Oval, KL
January 27Super Six - B1 v C310:30 amBorneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
January 28Super Six - A3 v D210:30 amBayuemas Oval, KL
January 28Super Six - C1 v B210:30 amBorneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
January 28Super Six - A1 v D32:30 pmBayuemas Oval, KL
January 29Super Six - C2 v B310:30 amUKM YSD Oval, KL
January 29Super Six - A2 v D12:30 pmUKM YSD Oval, KL
January 31Semi-Final 110:30 amBayuemas Oval, KL
January 31Semi-Final 22:30 pmBayuemas Oval, KL
February 2Final2:30 pmBayuemas Oval, KL

Read Also | Heather Knight confident of teammates' form ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 

Open in app
Tags :ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025Cricket NewsIcc Women World Cupicc