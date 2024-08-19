ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule Announced: India to Open Campaign Against West Indies - Details Inside

The ICC has announced the groups and fixtures for the second edition of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, set to take place in Malaysia from January 18 to February 2, 2025. The tournament will feature 16 teams and will be held across various venues in Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak.
Group A includes India, hosts Malaysia, the West Indies, and Sri Lanka. Group B features England, Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA. Group C is made up of South Africa, New Zealand, Samoa, and a qualifier from Africa, while Group D consists of Australia, Bangladesh, Scotland, and a qualifier from Asia.
Each team will play three matches in a round-robin format within their group. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage. The bottom-ranked teams from Groups A and D, and B and C, will play in a last-place play-off on January 24.
The Super Six stage will feature two groups: Group 1 will include the top three teams from Groups A and D, while Group 2 will consist of the top three teams from Groups B and C. Teams will carry forward points, wins, and net run rates from their initial group stage results.
The top two teams from each Super Six group will qualify for the semi-finals, which are scheduled for January 31, with the final to be held on February 2, 2025. All semi-final and final matches will be played at Bayuemas Oval.
The tournament will have reserve days on February 1 for the semi-finals and February 3 for the final.
|Group
|Teams
|Group A
|India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Malaysia
|Group B
|England, Pakistan, Ireland, USA
|Group C
|New Zealand, South Africa, Africa Qualifier, Samoa
|Group D
|Australia, Bangladesh, Asia Qualifier, Scotland
Fixtures: India to Open Campaign Against West Indies
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|January 18
|Australia v Scotland
|10:30 am
|UKM YSD Oval, KL
|January 18
|England v Ireland
|10:30 am
|Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval
|January 18
|Samoa v Africa Qualifier
|10:30 am
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|January 18
|Bangladesh v Asia Qualifier
|2:30 pm
|UKM YSD Oval, KL
|January 18
|Pakistan v USA
|2:30 pm
|Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval
|January 18
|New Zealand v South Africa
|2:30 pm
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|January 19
|Sri Lanka v Malaysia
|10:30 am
|Bayuemas Oval, KL
|January 19
|India v West Indies
|2:30 pm
|Bayuemas Oval, KL
|January 20
|Australia v Bangladesh
|10:30 am
|UKM YSD Oval, KL
|January 20
|Ireland v USA
|10:30 am
|Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval
|January 20
|New Zealand v Africa Qualifier
|10:30 am
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|January 20
|Scotland v Asia Qualifier
|2:30 pm
|UKM YSD Oval, KL
|January 20
|England v Pakistan
|2:30 pm
|Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval
|January 20
|South Africa v Samoa
|2:30 pm
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|January 21
|West Indies v Sri Lanka
|10:30 am
|Bayuemas Oval, KL
|January 21
|India v Malaysia
|2:30 pm
|Bayuemas Oval, KL
|January 22
|Bangladesh v Scotland
|10:30 am
|UKM YSD Oval, KL
|January 22
|England v USA
|10:30 am
|Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval
|January 22
|New Zealand v Samoa
|10:30 am
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|January 22
|Australia v Asia Qualifier
|2:30 pm
|UKM YSD Oval, KL
|January 22
|Pakistan v Ireland
|2:30 pm
|Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval
|January 22
|South Africa v Africa Qualifier
|2:30 pm
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|January 23
|Malaysia v West Indies
|10:30 am
|Bayuemas Oval, KL
|January 23
|India v Sri Lanka
|2:30 pm
|Bayuemas Oval, KL
|January 24
|B4 v C4
|10:30 am
|Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval
|January 24
|A4 v D4
|2:30 pm
|Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval
|January 25
|Super Six - B2 v C3
|10:30 am
|UKM YSD Oval, KL
|January 25
|Super Six - B1 v C2
|10:30 am
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|January 25
|Super Six - A3 v D1
|2:30 pm
|UKM YSD Oval, KL
|January 25
|Super Six - C1 v B3
|2:30 pm
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|January 26
|Super Six - A2 v D3
|10:30 am
|Bayuemas Oval, KL
|January 26
|Super Six - A1 v D2
|2:30 pm
|Bayuemas Oval, KL
|January 27
|Super Six - B1 v C3
|10:30 am
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|January 28
|Super Six - A3 v D2
|10:30 am
|Bayuemas Oval, KL
|January 28
|Super Six - C1 v B2
|10:30 am
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak
|January 28
|Super Six - A1 v D3
|2:30 pm
|Bayuemas Oval, KL
|January 29
|Super Six - C2 v B3
|10:30 am
|UKM YSD Oval, KL
|January 29
|Super Six - A2 v D1
|2:30 pm
|UKM YSD Oval, KL
|January 31
|Semi-Final 1
|10:30 am
|Bayuemas Oval, KL
|January 31
|Semi-Final 2
|2:30 pm
|Bayuemas Oval, KL
|February 2
|Final
|2:30 pm
|Bayuemas Oval, KL
