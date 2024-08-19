ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule Announced: India to Open Campaign Against West Indies - Details Inside

The ICC has announced the groups and fixtures for the second edition of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, set to take place in Malaysia from January 18 to February 2, 2025. The tournament will feature 16 teams and will be held across various venues in Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak.

Group A includes India, hosts Malaysia, the West Indies, and Sri Lanka. Group B features England, Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA. Group C is made up of South Africa, New Zealand, Samoa, and a qualifier from Africa, while Group D consists of Australia, Bangladesh, Scotland, and a qualifier from Asia.

Each team will play three matches in a round-robin format within their group. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage. The bottom-ranked teams from Groups A and D, and B and C, will play in a last-place play-off on January 24.

Read Also | "Hard to fathom playing there...": Australia skipper Healy on T20 WC in Bangladesh

The Super Six stage will feature two groups: Group 1 will include the top three teams from Groups A and D, while Group 2 will consist of the top three teams from Groups B and C. Teams will carry forward points, wins, and net run rates from their initial group stage results.

The top two teams from each Super Six group will qualify for the semi-finals, which are scheduled for January 31, with the final to be held on February 2, 2025. All semi-final and final matches will be played at Bayuemas Oval.

The tournament will have reserve days on February 1 for the semi-finals and February 3 for the final.

Group Teams Group A India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Malaysia Group B England, Pakistan, Ireland, USA Group C New Zealand, South Africa, Africa Qualifier, Samoa Group D Australia, Bangladesh, Asia Qualifier, Scotland

Fixtures: India to Open Campaign Against West Indies

Date Match Time Venue January 18 Australia v Scotland 10:30 am UKM YSD Oval, KL January 18 England v Ireland 10:30 am Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval January 18 Samoa v Africa Qualifier 10:30 am Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak January 18 Bangladesh v Asia Qualifier 2:30 pm UKM YSD Oval, KL January 18 Pakistan v USA 2:30 pm Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval January 18 New Zealand v South Africa 2:30 pm Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak January 19 Sri Lanka v Malaysia 10:30 am Bayuemas Oval, KL January 19 India v West Indies 2:30 pm Bayuemas Oval, KL January 20 Australia v Bangladesh 10:30 am UKM YSD Oval, KL January 20 Ireland v USA 10:30 am Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval January 20 New Zealand v Africa Qualifier 10:30 am Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak January 20 Scotland v Asia Qualifier 2:30 pm UKM YSD Oval, KL January 20 England v Pakistan 2:30 pm Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval January 20 South Africa v Samoa 2:30 pm Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak January 21 West Indies v Sri Lanka 10:30 am Bayuemas Oval, KL January 21 India v Malaysia 2:30 pm Bayuemas Oval, KL January 22 Bangladesh v Scotland 10:30 am UKM YSD Oval, KL January 22 England v USA 10:30 am Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval January 22 New Zealand v Samoa 10:30 am Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak January 22 Australia v Asia Qualifier 2:30 pm UKM YSD Oval, KL January 22 Pakistan v Ireland 2:30 pm Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval January 22 South Africa v Africa Qualifier 2:30 pm Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak January 23 Malaysia v West Indies 10:30 am Bayuemas Oval, KL January 23 India v Sri Lanka 2:30 pm Bayuemas Oval, KL January 24 B4 v C4 10:30 am Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval January 24 A4 v D4 2:30 pm Dato' Dr. Harjit Singh JCA Oval January 25 Super Six - B2 v C3 10:30 am UKM YSD Oval, KL January 25 Super Six - B1 v C2 10:30 am Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak January 25 Super Six - A3 v D1 2:30 pm UKM YSD Oval, KL January 25 Super Six - C1 v B3 2:30 pm Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak January 26 Super Six - A2 v D3 10:30 am Bayuemas Oval, KL January 26 Super Six - A1 v D2 2:30 pm Bayuemas Oval, KL January 27 Super Six - B1 v C3 10:30 am Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak January 28 Super Six - A3 v D2 10:30 am Bayuemas Oval, KL January 28 Super Six - C1 v B2 10:30 am Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak January 28 Super Six - A1 v D3 2:30 pm Bayuemas Oval, KL January 29 Super Six - C2 v B3 10:30 am UKM YSD Oval, KL January 29 Super Six - A2 v D1 2:30 pm UKM YSD Oval, KL January 31 Semi-Final 1 10:30 am Bayuemas Oval, KL January 31 Semi-Final 2 2:30 pm Bayuemas Oval, KL February 2 Final 2:30 pm Bayuemas Oval, KL

Read Also | Heather Knight confident of teammates' form ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup