ICC unveils nominees for April's Women's Player of the Month

Dubai [UAE], May 5 : Three standout captains from the recently concluded the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier, Kathryn Bryce (Scotland), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), and Fatima Sana (Pakistan) have been nomoinated for the Player of the Month (April), as per the ICC official website.

Kathryn Bryce (Scotland):

The Scotland skipper led from the front in her team's push for a Cricket World Cup spot during the Qualifier tournament in Pakistan.

Bryce finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer - 293 runs from her five outings, averaging an astonishing 73.25 in a run that included a ton and two half-centuries.

Against Ireland, Bryce stitched the highest individual score of the tournament, 131* off 137 deliveries, an innings that highlighted her nous with the bat.

Bryce was also handy with the ball, delivering at crucial moments for her team, collecting six wickets in the tournament.

The Scotland captain was named Player of the Tournament to mark a sensational individual performance.

Hayley Matthews (West Indies):

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews shone with both bat and ball to keep West Indies in the hunt for a Cricket World Cup spot until the very last game of the Qualifier.

The swashbuckling opener helped provide the Caribbean side with aggressive starts, scoring 240 runs at a strike rate of 116.50, averaging 60.

Matthews was also influential with her spin bowling, closing the tournament with the most wickets - 13 at an average of 15.84.

In her side's opening game against Scotland, Matthews put in an inspirational effort to claim four wickets, followed by a sensational century.

In the final game against Thailand, as the West Indies were required to chase down 167 inside 10.1 overs, Matthews came out all guns blazing, amassing a quickfire 70 off 29. Her efforts, however, went in vain as the side missed out on qualification by an agonising Net Run Rate margin of 0.01.

Fatima Sana (Pakistan)

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana led the charge for the hosts in an invincible Qualifier campaign that saw them win all five of their games to punch their ticket to the marquee tournament in India.

Sana finished as the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan - picking up 12 dismissals at a miserly economy rate of 3.97.

The right-arm pacer's best bowling figures came against Scotland - 4/23 - as the Pakistan juggernaut rolled on.

Sana was also an impressive outlet with the bat, her innings of an unbeaten 62 against Thailand displaying the comprehensive nature of Pakistan's successful campaign.

