ICC unveils vibrant logo for ICC men’s and women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Dubai, Dec 7 The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled a vibrant makeover of the ICC T20 World Cup's new brand identity on Thursday.

The design, which is known for its quick movement and exciting moments, perfectly depicts the emotion that is present in every ball bowled in Twenty20 cricket. The unrelenting vitality of the genre is captured by the new graphic identity. The brand concept integrates textures and patterns that draw inspiration from the nation hosting each World Cup edition.

One such pattern pays reference to the West Indies' palm trees as well as the United States' "stripes," which are the hosts of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024. The logo represents the essential components of Twenty20 cricket, a creative synthesis of bat, ball, and energy. The T20 logo dynamically changes into a swinging bat contained inside a dynamic ball.

"The ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups promise to deliver an electrifying and edge-of-your-seat experience to cricket fans globally, and we hope the new visual identity reflects that vision and energy,” said Claire Furlong, the ICC General Manager – Marketing and Communications.

“The incorporation of the distinctive patterns in the brand will provide hosts with a unique element across the event’s look and feel.

“We have an exciting six months ahead of us building up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, and fans can now register their interest to receive World Cup information and ticket news.”

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the West Indies and USA from 4 to 30 June 2024.

