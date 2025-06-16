ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on October 5; Check Full Fixtures and Venues

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Schedule: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the complete schedule for the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2025. The tournament will feature eight teams – India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Hosts India will kick off the tournament against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on September 30. India will then face Pakistan in their second match on October 5 in Colombo.

Defending champions Australia will start their campaign on October 1 against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Other Indian cities hosting matches include Guwahati and Visakhapatnam. Colombo will also host 11 league games as part of a hybrid model. The round-robin stage will run until October 26. On the final day of the league stage, England will meet New Zealand in Guwahati while India will play Bangladesh in Bengaluru.

The top four teams from the group stage will advance to the semi-finals, which are scheduled for October 29 and 30. The final will be played on November 2 and will take place in either Bengaluru or Colombo. The final venue will be decided based on whether Pakistan qualifies for the title clash.

Here is the full ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule: