ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on October 5; Check Full Fixtures and Venues

Hosts India to face Sri Lanka in opener on September 30 in Bengaluru; final set for November 2 in Colombo or Bengaluru based on Pakistan's qualification.

June 16, 2025

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Schedule: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the complete schedule for the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2025. The tournament will feature eight teams – India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Hosts India will kick off the tournament against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on September 30. India will then face Pakistan in their second match on October 5 in Colombo.

Defending champions Australia will start their campaign on October 1 against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Other Indian cities hosting matches include Guwahati and Visakhapatnam. Colombo will also host 11 league games as part of a hybrid model.  The round-robin stage will run until October 26. On the final day of the league stage, England will meet New Zealand in Guwahati while India will play Bangladesh in Bengaluru.

The top four teams from the group stage will advance to the semi-finals, which are scheduled for October 29 and 30. The final will be played on November 2 and will take place in either Bengaluru or Colombo. The final venue will be decided based on whether Pakistan qualifies for the title clash.

Here is the full ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule:

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
30 September (Tue)India vs Sri LankaBengaluru3:00 PM
1 October (Wed)Australia vs New ZealandIndore3:00 PM
2 October (Thu)Bangladesh vs PakistanColombo3:00 PM
3 October (Fri)England vs South AfricaBengaluru3:00 PM
4 October (Sat)Australia vs Sri LankaColombo3:00 PM
5 October (Sun)India vs PakistanColombo3:00 PM
6 October (Mon)New Zealand vs South AfricaIndore3:00 PM
7 October (Tue)England vs BangladeshGuwahati3:00 PM
8 October (Wed)Australia vs PakistanColombo3:00 PM
9 October (Thu)India vs South AfricaVizag3:00 PM
10 October (Fri)New Zealand vs BangladeshVizag3:00 PM
11 October (Sat)England vs Sri LankaGuwahati3:00 PM
12 October (Sun)India vs AustraliaVizag3:00 PM
13 October (Mon)South Africa vs BangladeshVizag3:00 PM
14 October (Tue)New Zealand vs Sri LankaColombo3:00 PM
15 October (Wed)England vs PakistanColombo3:00 PM
16 October (Thu)Australia vs BangladeshVizag3:00 PM
17 October (Fri)South Africa vs Sri LankaColombo3:00 PM
18 October (Sat)New Zealand vs PakistanColombo3:00 PM
19 October (Sun)India vs EnglandIndore3:00 PM
20 October (Mon)Sri Lanka vs BangladeshColombo3:00 PM
21 October (Tue)South Africa vs PakistanColombo3:00 PM
22 October (Wed)Australia vs EnglandIndore3:00 PM
23 October (Thu)India vs New ZealandGuwahati3:00 PM
24 October (Fri)Pakistan vs Sri LankaColombo3:00 PM
25 October (Sat)Australia vs Sri LankaIndore3:00 PM
26 October (Sun)England vs New ZealandGuwahati11:00 AM
26 October (Sun)India vs BangladeshBengaluru3:00 PM
29 October (Wed)Semi-final 1Guwahati/Col.3:00 PM
30 October (Thu)Semi-final 2Bengaluru3:00 PM
2 November (Sun)FinalColombo/Beng.3:00 PM

 

