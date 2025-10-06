ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus Guide South Africa to 6 Wicket Win Over New Zealand

New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Tazmin Brits scored 101 and Sune Luus remained unbeaten on 81 as South Africa chased down 232 to beat New Zealand by six wickets in the ICC Women’s World Cup at Holkar Stadium on Monday. The Proteas reached the target in 40.5 overs.

New Zealand looked set for a big score but a sudden batting collapse restricted them to 231 in 47.5 overs. Sophie Devine top scored with 85 runs from 98 balls. Brooke Halliday added 45 runs from 37 deliveries before her dismissal in the 39th over triggered the collapse.

Nonkululeko Mlaba took four wickets for 40 runs in her 10 overs to help South Africa fight back. With the loss, New Zealand have now lost two consecutive matches. South Africa have won one and lost one in the tournament so far.