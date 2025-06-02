ICC Women's ODI World Cup to kick off on September 30; five venues selected for eight-team tournament

Dubai [UAE], June 2 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the dates and venues for the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

The 13th edition of the tournament will run from September 30 until November 2, with five venues across India and Sri Lanka selected for the eight-team marquee event. The venues include M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and R. Premdasa Stadium (Colombo).

As the Women's Cricket World Cup returns to India after 12 years, the tournament will kick off with a pulsating clash featuring India in Bengaluru on September 30.

The first semi-final will be held in either Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, with the second semi-final to be played the following day, October 30, in Bengaluru. The two finalists will have at least two days to prepare for the title decider, with the competition's final will be held in Bengaluru or Colombo on November 2.

Considering the two venues selected for the knockouts, it is expected that Pakistan's qualification will determine the first semi-final and final venues. Pakistan's women's team booked its berth in the marquee event by staying unbeaten in April in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup Qualifiers.

Pakistan hosted the qualifiers and won all five matches, securing a World Cup spot. Bangladesh became the second team to qualify for the tournament, quashing the hopes of Ireland, Scotland, the West Indies, and Thailand to feature in the tournament.

After securing their qualification, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that Pakistan will play its matches at a neutral venue following the acceptance of the hybrid model agreement earlier this year.

Eight teams will compete for the coveted title in the Women's World Cup: India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Australia, which will enter the event as the reigning champions, having defeated England in the final of the most recent Women's World Cup in New Zealand in 2022, will be hopeful about defending its crown. Australia's women's team is the most successful team in tournament history, having been crowned champions for a record seven times.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor