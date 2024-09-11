ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Burj Khalifa Lights Up in Colours of Cricket (Watch Video)

The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, was illuminated in vibrant colours of cricket to celebrate the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the dazzling display on Instagram to mark the upcoming tournament.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will take place from October 3 to October 20 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Originally set to be hosted by Bangladesh, the tournament will be held across two venues: Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The ICC Board decided to move the event to the UAE during its meeting on August 20.

The tournament will feature 20 league matches with ten teams, divided into two groups of five. Group A includes Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland. Each team will play four group-stage matches, with the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Before the main tournament begins, teams will participate in warm-up matches from September 28 to October 1 to prepare for the event. The semi-finals are scheduled for October 17 in Dubai and October 18 in Sharjah, with the final set to take place in Dubai on October 20.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule: