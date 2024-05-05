ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule Announced: Bangladesh To Host Marquee Event From October 3 to 20; India vs Pakistan on October 6

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today, May 5 announced the fixtures for the ninth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 taking place from 3 to 20 October in Bangladesh. Ten teams will play 23 matches, over 18 action-packed days, at two venues in Bangladesh, the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet as the world’s best battle it out for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket.

The schedule was unveiled at an event in Dhaka, attended by Mr Nazmul Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, alongside Geoff Allardice, CEO of the ICC and the Captains of India and Bangladesh women’s teams- Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana, respectively.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina with Bangladesh Captain Nigar Sultana and India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur

The Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina with Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the fixtures launch of the ICC Women's #T20WorldCup 2024 📸 pic.twitter.com/5tbCN8UFHC — ICC (@ICC) May 5, 2024

Before the official fixture launch, the Honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, met the two captains at her residence, offering her best wishes for a successful World Cup. (images available for use on OMZ).

Group A, features six time winners Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Qualifier 1, with matches taking place in Sylhet. Whilst Group B matches between the hosts Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies and Qualifier 2 will be played in Dhaka.

On the World Cup’s opening day, Bangladesh will face Qualifier 2 in the evening match in Dhaka on 3 October, as the hosts will look to announce themselves strongly in front of what is expected to be a sellout home crowd. Prior to that 2023 runners up South Africa will play England in the opening match of the T20 World Cup which will set the tone for a competitive and exciting 18 days.

Defending champions and the most successful team in the event’s history Australia will start their campaign on 4 October in Sylhet against Qualifier 1, whilst the highly anticipated fixture between India and Pakistan will take place in Sylhet on 6 October.

The top two teams from Group A and Group B will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for 17 October in Sylhet, and 18 October in Dhaka. The T20 World Cup champions will be crowned at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 20 October.

Qualifiers 1 and 2 will emerge from the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with the final being played on May 7. Teams have been divided into two groups of five, with sides playing everyone in their group once. The top two teams from each group progress to the semi-finals, where the first-ranked team from one group clashes with the second-ranked team from the opposite group. The winners of these semi-final matches claim the last spots in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Kicking off the excitement, there will be 10 warm-up matches from 27 September to 1 October all taking place at BKSP in Dhaka.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures

Thursday, 3 October 2024

England v South Africa, Dhaka, 15h00

Bangladesh v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00

Friday, 4 October 2024

Australia v Q1, Sylhet, 15h00

India v New Zealand, Sylhet, 19h00

Saturday, 5 October 2024

South Africa v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00

Bangladesh v England, Dhaka, 19h00

Sunday, 6 October 2024

New Zealand v Q1, Sylhet, 15h00

India v Pakistan, Sylhet, 19h00

Monday, 7 October 2024

West Indies v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00

Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Australia v Pakistan, Sylhet, 19h00

Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Bangladesh v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00

India v Q1, Sylhet, 19h00

Thursday, 10 October 2024

South Africa v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00

Friday, 11 October 2024

Australia v New Zealand, Sylhet, 15h00

Pakistan v Q1, Sylhet, 19h00

Saturday, 12 October 2024

England v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00

Bangladesh v South Africa, Dhaka, 19h00

Sunday, 13 October 2024

Pakistan v New Zealand, Sylhet, 15h00

India v Australia, Sylhet, 19h00

Monday, 14 October 2024

England v Q2, Dhaka, 15h00

Thursday, 17 October 2024

Semi Final 1, Sylhet, 19h00

Friday, 18 October 2024

Semi Final 2, Dhaka, 19h00

Sunday, 20 October 2024

Final, Dhaka, 19h00