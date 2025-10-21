ICC Women's WC: Australia's Mooney, Schutt eye big milestones ahead of England clash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 21 : Australian wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney and pacer Megan Schutt await big milestones and movements in one-day international charts as they take on England in their high-octane ICC Women's World Cup clash at Indore on Wednesday.

With both teams having reached the semifinals already with four wins and a no result in their five matches, there is not much at stake, but there are several milestones that would make the match a great cricket viewing experience.

Mooney is just 89 runs away from becoming the seventh Aussie batter to secure 3,000 ODI runs. In 89 ODIs and 81 innings, this explosive batter has scored 2,911 runs at an average of 49.33, with five centuries and 19 fifties and a best score of 138. In 21 ICC Women's WC matches, she has made 687 runs in 20 innings at an average of 49.07, with a strike rate of above 86, a century and four fifties to her name.

So far in this tournament, she has scored 125 runs in three innings, with a best score of 109 against Pakistan.

Also, pacer Megan is just three wickets away from outclassing Lisa Sthalekar (146) to become the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia, having 144 wickets in 105 ODIs at an average of 23.54 and best figures of 5/19. CL Fitzpatrick (180 wickets in 109 matches at an average of 16.79) is the leading wicket-taker for Australia in ODIs.

Schutt, who has 38 wickets in ODI WCs at an average of 25.10 in 26 matches, needs just two more wickets to go above ex-spinner Lyn Fullston (39 wickets in 20 matches) to become Australia's top wicket-taker in World Cup history. The highest wickets in women's WC record is currently owned by former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami (43 wickets in 34 matches at an average of 21.74).

In the ongoing tournament, Schutt has taken four wickets in three matches at an average of 18.25, with best figures of 2/25.

Squads:

Australia Women Squad: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux

England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Sarah Glenn, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge.

