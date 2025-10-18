Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 18 : Ahead of her side's clash against England, Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma said that after two successive losses to South Africa and Australia, the team is just "one good game away from bouncing back stronger".

Despite two wins against Asian rivals Sri Lanka and Pakistan to start the tournament, India's ICC Women's World Cup campaign lost steam with losses to South Africa and Australia, with Aussies chasing down a humongous 330 in their match, the highest-ever run-chase in women's ODI after skipper Alyssa Healy's classic knock of 142 in 107 balls.

India needs to seal this crucial match, as the fourth-placed side would find itself in need of winning its remaining two matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh at all costs to secure a spot in the semifinals.

During the World Cup, India has struggled against spin, and their top order of Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and Jemimah Rodrigues has not performed as a unit. During this tournament, India has lost 15 wickets to left-arm spin, the most by any team. Things would not be much different against England, who have two talented left-arm tweakers in Sophie Ecclestone and Linsey Smith.

Speaking in the pre-match presser, Deepti said that during their break between the previous clash against Australia till now, India practiced a lot against left-arm spinners and off-spinners.

"The best part was getting this break. All our practice sessions were very specific we practiced against particular bowlers, both left-arm and off-spinners. We worked as much as possible, taking into account the conditions and our opponents. As a team and as a bowling unit, we focused on the areas that needed improvement. Even in our last away series against England, we had a lot of positives and takeaways and we won there too. It is all about how you perform as a team in each match, and I believe we're just one good game away from bouncing back stronger."

Notably, during the tour to England earlier this year, India won the T20I series 3-2 and the ODI series by 2-1.

On the other hand, England head coach Charlotte Edwards said that it is beneficial for them to have played a lot against India over the last few months, as they are familiar with "the threats of India".

"We have been lucky that we have played a lot against India over the last 12 months and obviously in the English summer so we've got lots of experience playing against India. But this is, I guess, a one-off game now, isn't it, in India in a World Cup? A massive game tomorrow, which we are all looking forward to, and we will be preparing like any other game. We know the threats of India but equally there is some...we have got some wonderful players within our group so I am sure it is set up for a fantastic game here tomorrow," he said.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

England Women Squad: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge.

