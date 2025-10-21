ICC Women's WC: England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone near massive career milestones

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 21 : England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt stands just four runs away from becoming the third batter from her country to enter the 1,000 ICC Women's World Cup run-mark and overall ninth ahead of her team's high-octane clash against Australia at Indore on Wednesday.

Both Australia and England, occupying the top two spots in the points table with four wins and a no result, giving them a total of nine points, have qualified for the semifinals. However, several cricketers approaching big milestones will make this match a gripping affair.

Sciver, who holds the most centuries in ICC Women's WC history, also stands just four runs away from being a part of the elite group of players with 1,000 Women's WC runs, currently occupied by just eight players, including two from her country. The ninth-highest run-getter in the tournament has scored 996 runs in 21 innings across 23 matches at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of almost 97, with five centuries and two fifties. Her best score is 148*.

From her country, JA Brittin and Charlotte Edwards are two other members of this 1,000-plus runs club in women's WC, with 1,299 runs in 36 matches and 1,231 runs in 30 matches, respectively. They both have four centuries each in women's WC, and they were outclassed by Sciver in this aspect in this tournament itself.

Sciver is the sixth-highest run-getter in the ongoing edition, with 191 runs in four innings at an average of 47.75 and a strike rate of above 88, including a knock of 117 against Sri Lanka, being her best score.

Also, spinner Sophie Ecclestone (135 wickets in 79 ODIs at an average of 19.20) is just two wickets away from becoming the second-highest wicket-taker for England in women's ODIs's ODIs. If she gets these two scalps, she will outdo former pacer JL Gunn, who has taken 136 wickets in 144 matches at an average of 28.10. The top wicket-taker for England is Katherine Sciver-Brunt, with 170 wickets in 141 matches.

Squads:

Australia Women Squad: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux

England Women's Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Sarah Glenn, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor