ICC Women's WC: Every record broken during India-Australia clash

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 13 : The marquee India-Australia clash in the ICC Women's World Cup lived up to all its hype as despite a massive rewriting of record-books by Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, it were incredible five-wicket haul from Annabel Sutherland and an explosive, stroke-filled century from skipper Alyssa Healy which powered Aussies to a chart-topping three-wicket win at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The clash was a record-breaking one. Right from individual pieces of glory to team milestones, right from Mandhana's records to Australia once again re-writing history books to justify all the seven titles collected before, this match had it all.

Here are all the major records broken from the clash:

-Smriti Mandhana reaching 5,000 WODI runs, becoming first to touch 1,000 runs in a calendar year

Mandhana is the fifth player to have reached 5,000 runs in women's ODI, scoring 5,000 runs so far in 112 matches and innings at an average of 47.37, with 13 centuries and 33 fifties. At the age of 29 years and 68 days, she is the youngest to reach the milestone, the fastest to get there in terms of innings (112) and balls faced (5,569), bettering Stafanie Taylor (129 innings) and Suzie Bates (6,182 balls), respectively.

Having already broken Aussie legend Belinda Clark's record of 970 runs, once the highest in a calendar year in women's ODIs during the previous clash against South Africa, Mandhana became the first-ever player to cross the 1,000-run mark in a calendar year. This year, she has been fantastic, with 1,062 runs in 18 matches and innings at an average of 59.00 and a strike rate of 112.85, with four centuries and four fifties.

-Mandhana's history-making run against Aussies

The left-hander's last five innings against Australia are: 105, 58, 117, 125 and now 80, making her the only batter to register five consecutive 50-plus scores against Australia Women in ODIs. In 20 ODIs against Australia, Mandhana has scored 996 runs at an average of 49.80 and a strike rate of 108.02, with four centuries and six fifties and a best score of 125. Indeed, an Aussie hunter just like another superstar wearing the number 18 on his back like her, Virat Kohli.

-Mandhana-Pratika, a superhit opening combination

For India, Pratika Rawal has been a revelation. In 21 ODIs, she has scored 982 runs at an average of 49.10, with a century and seven fifties and a best score of 154. Her partnership with Smriti has been historic.

Mandhana and Rawal have registered six century stands (in 21 innings) for India (for any wickets), the second-highest next to seven between Mithali Raj and Punam Raut (34 innings). They have had a four-century partnership in this calendar year, the second-most by a pair in a calendar year, with the top pair being Belinda and Lisa Keightley (Australia) (five in the 2000s).

Their 155 runs partnership is the highest opening stand against Australia in World Cups, bettering 101 runs added by England's E Bakewell & D Thomas in the inaugural World Cup back in 1973.

-Annabel Sutherland's slice of history on her birthday

Sutherland secured her first five-wicket haul, taking 5/40 to restrict India from 234/2 to 330 all out. She also reached a personal milestone by taking her 50th wicket in Women's ODIs, with her tally going to 53.

The all-rounder, who turned 24 on Sunday, became the first women's cricketer to achieve a unique feat of getting a five-wicket haul in women's ODI on her birthday and the only second player in all of ODI cricket to do so, after Afghanistan spin star Rashid Khan (in men's ODI vs South Africa last year).

-India make history as a batting pair

Their total of 330 runs was the highest total for India in the Women's Cricket World Cup, surpassing their 317/8 against the West Indies in 2022 at Hamilton.

-Healy, the big match star

Healy's century, a knock of 142 in 107 balls, with 21 fours and three sixes, is the highest score against India in a Women's ODI run-chase. She also levelled with Karen Rolton and Meg Lanning (three centuries in 22 innings each) for the most centuries for Australian women in WC history.

This is also the third-highest individual score by a batter while chasing in World Cups after Lanning's 152* runs vs Sri Lanka in Bristol in 2017, and Nat Sciver-Brunt's 148* runs vs Australia in Christchurch in the 2022 edition.

Healy's knock is the second-highest score against India in women's ODI after 156* runs by England's Claire Taylor at Lord's in 2006.

-Australia pull off the unthinkable

Australia chased down 331 runs, the highest-ever target in women's ODI history, outdoing Sri Lanka's chase of 302 against South Africa last year. They did so with an over to spare. This is also the top run-chase in women's WC history, as the defending champions outdid their 278 run chase against the same opponents in 2022 at Auckland.

A six-fest to the core

A total of 13 sixes were smashed in the match, seven by India and six by Aussies, the most sixes hit in a World Cup match.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Openers Pratika Rawal (75 in 96 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Mandhana (80 in 66 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) laid down the platform with an incredible 155-run stand for the opening wicket. However, India could not capitalise on it a lot as a five-wicket haul from Annabel Sutherland (5/40) and Sophie Molineux (3/75) managed to take regular wickets later on.

After exploits from Mandhana-Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, the skipper (22 in 17 balls, with three fours), Jemimah Rodrigues (33 in 21 balls, with five fours), and Richa Ghosh (32 in 22 balls, with three fours and two sixes) walked the talk with an attacking approach, but could not convert their starts to milestones as Sutherland and Molineux took India from 234/2 in 36.2 overs to 330 all out in 48.5 overs.

During the run-chase, Healy started off proceedings with an 85-run stand to lay down the partnership with Phoebe Litchfield (40 in 39 balls, with six fours and a six). After Shree Charani (3/41) removed Litchfield, Perry came at number three but retired hurt with the score at 154/1. India made a brief inroad in the match, as Deepti Sharma removed Beth Mooney (4) and Charani got Annabel Sutherland (0).

However, Healy got able support from Ashleigh Gardner (45 in 46 balls, with three fours and a six), taking the Aussies past the 260-run mark. When Charani got Healy at a score of 265, it injected new life into the Indian team, who reduced the Aussies to 303/7 in 45.1 overs. The experienced Perry (47* in 52 balls, with five fours and a six) returned to bat and finished the match with Kim Garth (14* in 13 balls, with two fours). Perry sealed the game with a six, with an over left. Healy got the 'Player of the Match' award for her masterclass knock.

