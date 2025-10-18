ICC Women's WC: Harmanpreet, Deepti eye major milestones in crucial clash against England

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 18 : As Team India aim to overcome a slump in the team's fortunes during the ICC Women's World Cup clash against England, all eyes will be on the skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has a fantastic record against the two-time world champions.

After starting the tournament with easy wins against Sri Lanka and arch-rivals Pakistan, the two-time finalists India will aim to overcome their recent slump, following losses to South Africa and Australia, when they take on England at Indore on Sunday. Winning this match would be crucial for fourth-placed India, as it could help them avoid their next two matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh from becoming knockout matches.

The Indian skipper excels against England, having amassed 955 runs against them in 27 matches and 25 innings, averaging 45.47, with three centuries and five fifties. Her best score is 143*. Since the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, no player has done better against England than Harmanpreet, scoring 347 runs in six innings at an average of 86.75, with her strike rate rocketing to almost 104 as compared to her overall SR of around 74 against them. She has scored two centuries and a fifty, with her best score of 143*.

After Mithali Raj (2,005 runs in 59 ODIs with 20 fifties), Harmanpreet, along with Smriti Mandhana (942 runs in 20 matches with eight fifties and an average of 49.57), are on the path to becoming the second and third Indian players to have 1,000 WODI runs against England.

The Indian skipper would be looking at England to reignite her form, having scored just 71 runs in four innings at an average of 17.75 with a best score of 22 in this tournament so far. This year, as well, she has not been very spectacular, having made 417 runs in 14 innings at an average of 32.07, with a century and a fifty to her name.

She also needs 53 more runs to become the second Indian batter to have 1,000 runs in the ICC Women's WC after Mithali Raj (1,321 runs in 38 matches with two centuries and 11 fifties at an average of 47.17). Harmanpreet has scored 947 runs in 30 matches and 26 innings at an average of 45.09, with three centuries and four fifties and is the 10th-highest run-getter in the tournament history.

Also, Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma is just one wicket away from becoming the second Indian bowler with 150 WODI wickets. In 116 ODIs, she has taken 149 wickets at an average of 28.07, with best figures of 6/20 and three five-wicket hauls to her name. She is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the format, next to pace legend Jhulan Goswami (255 wickets).

This tournament, she has been sensational for India with the ball, their joint-highest wicket-taker and overall third, with nine scalps at an average of 22.77, with best figures of 3/45 and an economy rate of 5.25.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

England Women Squad: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor