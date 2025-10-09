ICC Women's WC: Mandhana 12 runs short of overtaking Belinda's 18-year-old calendar year record

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 9 : Indian opener Smriti Mandhana is just 12 runs away from overtaking Australian legend Belinda Clark for most runs in a calendar year in women's ODIs as her side takes to the field for the ICC Women's World Cup match against South Africa on Thursday.

India, undefeated so far in both contests against Sri Lanka and arch-rivals Pakistan, will take on a charged-up South Africa. The Proteas unit bounced back strongly with a commanding win over New Zealand after a 10-wicket loss to two-time champions England, during which they were skittled out for just 69 runs.

With scores of 8 and 23 against SL and PAK, respectively, Mandhana has been a slow starter this tournament, with the law of averages perhaps catching up with her. Nonetheless, in 16 innings, she has scored a stunning 959 runs at an average of 59.93 with a strike rate of over 113, including four centuries and three fifties. Her best score is 135.

Back in 1997, Belinda had not only cracked the first-ever one-day international cricket double ton, but also smashed 970 runs in 16 matches and 14 innings, with a mind-boggling combination of 80.83 average and 98.11 strike rate. She scored three centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 229*.

The elegant left-hander is also 81 runs short of 5,000 runs in ODIs and could become only the second-Indian after Mithali Raj (7,805 runs in 232 matches) and overall fifth to reach this milestone in women's cricket. In 110 ODIs, she has made 4,919 runs in 110 matches and innings at an average of 47.29, with a strike rate of 89.71. Her record also includes 13 tons and 32 fifties, with 136 as her best score.

Squads:

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen

India Women's Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

