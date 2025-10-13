ICC Women's WC: South Africa defeat Bangladesh by three wickets; Tryon, Nadine shine

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 13 : An all-round show from Chloe Tryon helped South Africa secure a three-wicket win over a valiant Bangladesh in their ICC Women's World Cup clash in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

With this win, South Africa rise to third spot in the points table with three wins and a loss, while Bangladesh stays at sixth spot with a win and three losses.

After Bangladesh opted to bat first, fifties from Sharmin Akhter (50) and Shorna Akter (51*) proved to be crucial taking Bangladesh to 232/6 in 50 overs, with Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/42) being top South African bowler. In the chase, SA was restricted to 78/5, but an 85-run stand between Chloe Tryon (62) and Marizanne Kapp (56) provided the stability they needed. Nadine de Klerk (37*) and Masabata Klaas (10*) finished things off for Proteas, with three balls and wickets left.

A 53-run opening stand between Fargana Hoque (30 in 76 balls, with three fours) and Rubya Haider (25 in 52 balls, with two fours) kick-started things for Bangladesh. Tryon and Nonkululeko Mlaba removed both openers, leaving Bangladesh at 73/2 in 25 overs.

Sharmin Akhter (50 in 77 balls, with six fours), stabilised the innings, having a 77-run stand with skipper Nigar Sultana (32 in 42 balls, with five fours). However, Mlaba removed Sultana, and Akhter was run out, leaving Bangladesh at 164/3 in 42.3 overs.

Bangladesh further lost two more wickets and were at 195/6, but Shorna Akter (51* in 35 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Ritu Moni (19* in eight balls, with three fours) stood tall to take Bangladesh to 232/6 in their 50 overs.

Mlaba (2/42) was the pick of the bowlers for Proteas, while Tryon and Nadine de Klerk got one each.

In the run chase of 233 runs, Bangladesh started their defence amazingly, restricting SA to 78/5 in 22.1 overs, despite knocks from skipper Laura Wolvaardt (31 in 56 balls, with five fours) and Anneke Bosch (28 in 35 balls, with six fours). Nahida Akter (2/44) picked up the crucial wicket of Tazmin Brits for a golden duck to trigger a top-order collapse.

It was all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (56 in 71 balls, with four boundaries and a six) who sprung to rescue with a 85-run stand for the sixth wicket with Tryon, before Nahida removed Kapp.

Nadine de Klerk, along with Tryon, almost took SA to 200-run mark, but Tryon was undone by run out by Ritu for a 69-ball 62, with six fours and a six. SA was 198/7 in 44.5 overs.

Nadine held her nerves, scoring a 29-ball 37* (with four boundaries and a six) and finished the chase successfully with Masabata Klaas (10*) unbeaten at the other end, with three wickets and three balls left.

Tryon was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

