ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Arundhati Reddy Injured During India’s Warm-Up Match Against England

India suffered an injury setback ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup when fast bowler Arundhati Reddy was wheelchaired off the field during a warm-up game against England on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The incident occurred at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 ground in the 13th over. Reddy attempted to take a return catch from former England captain Heather Knight but landed awkwardly on her left leg and fell. Doctors arrived quickly and helped her off the field. Jemimah Rodrigues completed the over.

Arundhati Reddy injured in the warm up watch. Hope everything is alright. However the video doesn’t look good !

🤞



pic.twitter.com/BYMGJa355z — AsliBCCIWomen (@AsliBCCIWomen) September 25, 2025

If Reddy is ruled out of the tournament, India may call up pacer Sayali Satghare from the reserve list as her replacement. Earlier, India added wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry to replace Yastika Bhatia, who injured her left knee during World Cup preparations in Visakhapatnam.

India has faced several injury concerns in the lead-up to the tournament. Renuka Singh Thakur missed part of the season due to a stress injury but played in the recent series against Australia. Pace-bowling all-rounder Amanjot Kaur also battled a back injury during the England tour and trained at the Centre of Excellence to regain full fitness for the World Cup.