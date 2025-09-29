ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule: LIVE Streaming, Fixtures, Squads, Venue, India vs Pakistan Match Details and All You Need to Know

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule: The 13th edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will start from Tuesday, September 30, 2025. India and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the tournament. India is hosting the event for the fourth time. The Indian team has reached the final twice before. The most recent was in 2017 when Mithali Raj led the team to a close loss against England at Lord’s. The tournament will feature 31 matches over 34 days. The final is scheduled for Sunday, November 2. Most matches will start at 3 p.m. IST. The New Zealand vs England match on October 26 will begin at 11 a.m. IST.

It. Is. On 🔥



Be a part of history from September 30 and secure your seat at #CWC25 🏟️



Tickets 🎟️: https://t.co/p2OiVhmRScpic.twitter.com/7KY2KYZjSY — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) September 29, 2025

As hosts, India qualified automatically. They will be joined by the top five teams from the Women’s Championship rankings: Australia, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. Pakistan and Bangladesh secured the remaining two spots through the World Cup Qualifier in Lahore. The tournament will follow a round-robin format. Each team will play seven group-stage matches. The top four teams will move to the knockout stage. Winning five group matches is expected to guarantee a place in the semi-finals. In India, matches will air live on Star Sports. Streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Venues

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

ACA Stadium, Guwahati

Holkar Stadium, Indore

ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Full Squads

Australia

Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Bangladesh

Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter

England

Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

New Zealand

Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

Pakistan

Fatima Sana (C), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (VC), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah

Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

South Africa

Laura Wolvaardt (C), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase

Reserves: Miane Smit

Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya

Reserve: Inoshi Fernando

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule: