ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule: LIVE Streaming, Fixtures, Squads, Venue, India vs Pakistan Match Details and All You Need to Know

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule: The 13th edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will start from Tuesday, September 30, 2025. India and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the tournament. India is hosting the event for the fourth time. The Indian team has reached the final twice before. The most recent was in 2017 when Mithali Raj led the team to a close loss against England at Lord’s. The tournament will feature 31 matches over 34 days. The final is scheduled for Sunday, November 2. Most matches will start at 3 p.m. IST. The New Zealand vs England match on October 26 will begin at 11 a.m. IST.
As hosts, India qualified automatically. They will be joined by the top five teams from the Women’s Championship rankings: Australia, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. Pakistan and Bangladesh secured the remaining two spots through the World Cup Qualifier in Lahore. The tournament will follow a round-robin format. Each team will play seven group-stage matches. The top four teams will move to the knockout stage. Winning five group matches is expected to guarantee a place in the semi-finals. In India, matches will air live on Star Sports. Streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Venues
DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
ACA Stadium, Guwahati
Holkar Stadium, Indore
ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Full Squads
Australia
Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham
Bangladesh
Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter
England
Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge
India
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud
Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare
New Zealand
Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu
Pakistan
Fatima Sana (C), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (VC), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah
Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar
South Africa
Laura Wolvaardt (C), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase
Reserves: Miane Smit
Sri Lanka
Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya
Reserve: Inoshi Fernando
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule:
|Match No
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|India vs Sri Lanka
|September 30
|3:00 PM
|Guwahati
|2
|Australia vs New Zealand
|October 1
|3:00 PM
|Indore
|3
|Bangladesh vs Pakistan
|October 2
|3:00 PM
|Colombo
|4
|England vs South Africa
|October 3
|3:00 PM
|Guwahati
|5
|Sri Lanka vs Australia
|October 4
|3:00 PM
|Colombo
|6
|India vs Pakistan
|October 5
|3:00 PM
|Colombo
|7
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|October 6
|3:00 PM
|Indore
|8
|England vs Bangladesh
|October 7
|3:00 PM
|Guwahati
|9
|Australia vs Pakistan
|October 8
|3:00 PM
|Colombo
|10
|India vs South Africa
|October 9
|3:00 PM
|Vizag
|11
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|October 10
|3:00 PM
|Guwahati
|12
|England vs Sri Lanka
|October 11
|3:00 PM
|Colombo
|13
|India vs Australia
|October 12
|3:00 PM
|Vizag
|14
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|October 13
|3:00 PM
|Vizag
|15
|Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
|October 14
|3:00 PM
|Colombo
|16
|England vs Pakistan
|October 15
|3:00 PM
|Colombo
|17
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|October 16
|3:00 PM
|Vizag
|18
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|October 17
|3:00 PM
|Colombo
|19
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|October 18
|3:00 PM
|Colombo
|20
|India vs England
|October 19
|3:00 PM
|Indore
|21
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|October 20
|3:00 PM
|Navi Mumbai
|22
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|October 21
|3:00 PM
|Colombo
|23
|Australia vs England
|October 22
|3:00 PM
|Indore
|24
|India vs New Zealand
|October 23
|3:00 PM
|Navi Mumbai
|25
|Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
|October 24
|3:00 PM
|Colombo
|26
|Australia vs South Africa
|October 25
|3:00 PM
|Indore
|27
|England vs New Zealand
|October 26
|11:00 AM
|Vizag
|28
|India vs Bangladesh
|October 26
|3:00 PM
|Navi Mumbai
|SF1
|Semi-final 1
|October 29
|3:00 PM
|To Be Confirmed
|SF2
|Semi-final 2
|October 30
|3:00 PM
|Navi Mumbai
|Final
|Final
|November 2
|3:00 PM
|To Be Confirmed