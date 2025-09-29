ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule: LIVE Streaming, Fixtures, Squads, Venue, India vs Pakistan Match Details and All You Need to Know

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule: The 13th edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will start ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 29, 2025

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule: LIVE Streaming, Fixtures, Squads, Venue, India vs Pakistan Match Details and All You Need to Know

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule: The 13th edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will start from Tuesday, September 30, 2025. India and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the tournament. India is hosting the event for the fourth time. The Indian team has reached the final twice before. The most recent was in 2017 when Mithali Raj led the team to a close loss against England at Lord’s.  The tournament will feature 31 matches over 34 days. The final is scheduled for Sunday, November 2. Most matches will start at 3 p.m. IST. The New Zealand vs England match on October 26 will begin at 11 a.m. IST.

As hosts, India qualified automatically. They will be joined by the top five teams from the Women’s Championship rankings: Australia, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. Pakistan and Bangladesh secured the remaining two spots through the World Cup Qualifier in Lahore. The tournament will follow a round-robin format. Each team will play seven group-stage matches. The top four teams will move to the knockout stage. Winning five group matches is expected to guarantee a place in the semi-finals. In India, matches will air live on Star Sports. Streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Venues

  • DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

  • ACA Stadium, Guwahati

  • Holkar Stadium, Indore

  • ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag

  • R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Full Squads

Australia
Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Bangladesh
Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter

England
Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

India
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud
Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

New Zealand
Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

Pakistan
Fatima Sana (C), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (VC), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah
Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

South Africa
Laura Wolvaardt (C), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase
Reserves: Miane Smit

Sri Lanka
Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya
Reserve: Inoshi Fernando

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule:

Match NoMatchDateTime (IST)Venue
1India vs Sri LankaSeptember 303:00 PMGuwahati
2Australia vs New ZealandOctober 13:00 PMIndore
3Bangladesh vs PakistanOctober 23:00 PMColombo
4England vs South AfricaOctober 33:00 PMGuwahati
5Sri Lanka vs AustraliaOctober 43:00 PMColombo
6India vs PakistanOctober 53:00 PMColombo
7New Zealand vs South AfricaOctober 63:00 PMIndore
8England vs BangladeshOctober 73:00 PMGuwahati
9Australia vs PakistanOctober 83:00 PMColombo
10India vs South AfricaOctober 93:00 PMVizag
11New Zealand vs BangladeshOctober 103:00 PMGuwahati
12England vs Sri LankaOctober 113:00 PMColombo
13India vs AustraliaOctober 123:00 PMVizag
14South Africa vs BangladeshOctober 133:00 PMVizag
15Sri Lanka vs New ZealandOctober 143:00 PMColombo
16England vs PakistanOctober 153:00 PMColombo
17Australia vs BangladeshOctober 163:00 PMVizag
18Sri Lanka vs South AfricaOctober 173:00 PMColombo
19New Zealand vs PakistanOctober 183:00 PMColombo
20India vs EnglandOctober 193:00 PMIndore
21Sri Lanka vs BangladeshOctober 203:00 PMNavi Mumbai
22South Africa vs PakistanOctober 213:00 PMColombo
23Australia vs EnglandOctober 223:00 PMIndore
24India vs New ZealandOctober 233:00 PMNavi Mumbai
25Sri Lanka vs PakistanOctober 243:00 PMColombo
26Australia vs South AfricaOctober 253:00 PMIndore
27England vs New ZealandOctober 2611:00 AMVizag
28India vs BangladeshOctober 263:00 PMNavi Mumbai
SF1Semi-final 1October 293:00 PMTo Be Confirmed
SF2Semi-final 2October 303:00 PMNavi Mumbai
FinalFinalNovember 23:00 PMTo Be Confirmed

 

