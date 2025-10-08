ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Australia Women Beat Pakistan Women by 107 Runs

Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Australia women’s cricket team moved to the top of the points table after a 107-run victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Australia now have three points from two matches with a net run rate of +1.960. England are second with four points from two matches and a net run rate of +1.757. India slip to third place with four points and a net run rate of +1.515.

Bangladesh sit fourth with two points and a net run rate of +0.573. South Africa are fifth with two points and a net run rate of -1.402. Sri Lanka are sixth with one point and a net run rate of -1.255. New Zealand and Pakistan remain at the bottom without points.

Points table: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Standings After Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS 1 Australia 3 2 0 1 0 +1.960 5 2 England 2 2 0 0 0 +1.757 4 3 India 2 2 0 0 0 +1.515 4 4 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 +0.573 2 5 South Africa 2 1 1 0 0 -1.402 2 6 Sri Lanka 2 0 1 1 0 -1.255 1 7 New Zealand 2 0 2 0 0 -1.485 0 8 Pakistan 3 0 3 0 0 -1.887 0

After Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match Highlights

Batting first, Australia were reduced to 115 for eight at one stage but recovered to post 221 for nine in 50 overs. Beth Mooney scored 109 off 114 balls for her fifth WODI century and first in a World Cup. Alana King remained unbeaten on 51 from 49 balls to help Australia reach a competitive total.

Defending champions Australia show their resilience to overcome a shaky start against Pakistan 👊#CWC25#AUSvPAK 📝: https://t.co/DbeYxRwMMspic.twitter.com/P2sPrA7aIt — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 8, 2025

Pakistan struggled in reply. Kim Garth took three wickets for 14 runs, Megan Schutt claimed two for 25, and Annabel Sutherland also took two wickets for 15 runs. Pakistan were bowled out for 114 runs.

Mooney was named Player of the Match for her century and match-winning performance.

Beth Mooney mastered a trying wicket to score a stellar hundred in Colombo 👏



She's the @aramco POTM for her match-winning 109 ⚡ pic.twitter.com/Zi27CYQjgC — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 8, 2025

Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Australia Women 221/9 in 50 overs (Beth Mooney 109, Alana King 51*; Nashra Sandhu 3/37) vs Pakistan Women 114 all out in 36.3 overs (Sidra Amin 35, Rameen Shamim 15; Kim Garth 3/14).