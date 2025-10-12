ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After India Women vs Australia Women Match

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard - ICC Women's World Cup Standings: Australia climbed to the top of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table after their stunning three-wicket win over India at the ACA-VDCA Stadium on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Australia now has seven points from four matches, including three wins and one no-result with a net run rate of +1.353. England remain in second place, unbeaten in three matches with six points and the highest net run rate of +1.864. India are in third place with four points from four matches and a net run rate of +0.682. South Africa also have four points but sit fourth due to a lower net run rate. New Zealand and Bangladesh have two points each. Both have one win and two losses with net run rates of -0.245 and -0.357 respectively. Sri Lanka have one point while Pakistan are yet to register a win.

Updated ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table - October 12

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS 1 Australia 4 3 0 1 0 +1.353 7 2 England 3 3 0 0 0 +1.864 6 3 India 4 2 2 0 0 +0.682 4 4 South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 -0.888 4 5 New Zealand 3 1 2 0 0 -0.245 2 6 Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 0 -0.357 2 7 Sri Lanka 3 0 2 1 0 -1.526 1 8 Pakistan 3 0 3 0 0 -1.887 0

India Women vs Australia Women Match Highlights

In the match, India posted a strong total of 330. Smriti Mandhana scored 80 while Pratika Rawal made 75. Annabel Sutherland took 5 wickets for 40 runs for Australia, while Sophie Molineux claimed 3 for 75.

Australia win the match by 3 wickets.#TeamIndia fought spiritedly and will look to bounce back in the next match.



— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 12, 2025

Chasing 331, Australia were led by Alyssa Healy who scored a stunning 142 off 107 balls. Her innings included 21 fours and 3 sixes. Ellyse Perry added 47 not out, and Ashleigh Gardner contributed 45 runs. Australia reached the target in 49 overs to secure a three-wicket win. N Shree Charani took 3 wickets for India, Amanjot Kaur 2, and Deepti Sharma 2.

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Match Full Scorecard

India: 330 all out in 48.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 80, Pratika Rawal 75; Annabel Sutherland 5/40, Sophie Molineux 3/75)

Australia: 331/7 in 49.0 overs (Alyssa Healy 142, Ellyse Perry 47*; Sree Charani 3/41, Deepti Sharma 2/52)