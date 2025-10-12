ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After India Women vs Australia Women Match

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard - ICC Women's World Cup Standings: ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 12, 2025 23:55 IST2025-10-12T23:46:00+5:302025-10-12T23:55:04+5:30

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After India Women vs Australia Women Match | ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After India Women vs Australia Women Match

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After India Women vs Australia Women Match

Next

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard - ICC Women's World Cup Standings:  Australia climbed to the top of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table after their stunning three-wicket win over India at the ACA-VDCA Stadium on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Australia now has seven points from four matches, including three wins and one no-result with a net run rate of +1.353. England remain in second place, unbeaten in three matches with six points and the highest net run rate of +1.864. India are in third place with four points from four matches and a net run rate of +0.682. South Africa also have four points but sit fourth due to a lower net run rate. New Zealand and Bangladesh have two points each. Both have one win and two losses with net run rates of -0.245 and -0.357 respectively. Sri Lanka have one point while Pakistan are yet to register a win.

Updated ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table - October 12

POSTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTN/RTIEDNet RRPOINTS
1Australia43010+1.3537
2England33000+1.8646
3India42200+0.6824
4South Africa32100-0.8884
5New Zealand31200-0.2452
6Bangladesh31200-0.3572
7Sri Lanka30210-1.5261
8Pakistan30300-1.8870

India Women vs Australia Women Match Highlights 

In the match, India posted a strong total of 330. Smriti Mandhana scored 80 while Pratika Rawal made 75. Annabel Sutherland took 5 wickets for 40 runs for Australia, while Sophie Molineux claimed 3 for 75.

Chasing 331, Australia were led by Alyssa Healy who scored a stunning 142 off 107 balls. Her innings included 21 fours and 3 sixes. Ellyse Perry added 47 not out, and Ashleigh Gardner contributed 45 runs. Australia reached the target in 49 overs to secure a three-wicket win. N Shree Charani took 3 wickets for India, Amanjot Kaur 2, and Deepti Sharma 2.

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Match Full Scorecard

India: 330 all out in 48.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 80, Pratika Rawal 75; Annabel Sutherland 5/40, Sophie Molineux 3/75)  

Australia: 331/7 in 49.0 overs (Alyssa Healy 142, Ellyse Perry 47*; Sree Charani 3/41, Deepti Sharma 2/52)

 

Open in app
Tags :ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points TableICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025ICC Women’s World Cup 2025India women's national cricket teamPakistan women cricketIndia National Cricket TeamBangladesh Women's CricketAustralia Women's Cricket TeamNew zealand womenSri Lanka women's teamSouth africa womenEngland cricket team