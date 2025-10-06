ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Match

New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the seventh match of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at Holkar Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 6, 2025. The win earned South Africa two points on the points table. New Zealand suffered their second consecutive loss in the tournament. India continues to lead the points table with four points. Australia, the defending champions, are second with three points. England holds third place with two points while Bangladesh is fourth. South Africa moved up to fifth place after their win over New Zealand. New Zealand is in seventh place. Pakistan remains at the bottom of the table.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Points table

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS 1 India 2 2 0 0 0 +1.515 4 2 Australia 2 1 0 1 0 +1.780 3 3 England 1 1 0 0 0 +3.773 2 4 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 0 +1.623 2 5 South Africa 2 1 1 0 0 -1.402 2 6 Sri Lanka 2 0 1 1 0 -1.255 1 7 New Zealand 2 0 2 0 0 -1.485 0 8 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 0 -1.777 0

New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women Highlights

Tazmin Brits scored 101, her fifth century of the year, setting a new record in women’s cricket. Sune Luus remained unbeaten on 81 as South Africa chased down 232 runs in 41 overs. Brits opened the innings with Laura Wolvaardt. After Wolvaardt fell early, Brits and Luus built a crucial partnership to secure victory. South Africa lost a few wickets towards the end but remained in control throughout the chase. The win came after a heavy 69-run loss to England in their previous match.

New Zealand batted first after winning the toss and scored 231 all out. Sophie Devine made 85 and Brooke Halliday scored 45. Nonkululeko Mlaba led the South African bowling attack with four wickets for 40 runs. Marizanne Kaap, Ayabonga Khaka, Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tyron also took wickets.

New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

New Zealand Women 231 all out (Sophie Devine 85, Brooke Halliday 45; Nonkululeko Mlaba 4/40) South Africa Women 234/4 (Tazmin Brits 101, Sune Luus 81 not out; Amelia Kerr 2/62)