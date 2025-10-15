ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Pakistan Women vs England Women Match Gets Washed Out

Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Rain once again disrupted the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 as the match between Pakistan and England was abandoned on Wednesday, October 15. Both teams shared a point each after the washout. Pakistan earned their first point of the tournament but were denied a maiden win. England avoided a possible defeat and moved to the top of the standings. After four matches, England and Australia have seven points each. England lead on net run rate at +1.864 compared with Australia’s +1.353. South Africa sit third with six points, India are fourth with four points, and New Zealand are fifth with three points. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are sixth and seventh with two points each. Pakistan remain at the bottom with one point.

Updated ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table - (as of October 15, 2025)

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 England 4 3 0 1 0 +1.864 7 2 Australia 4 3 0 1 0 +1.353 7 3 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 -0.618 6 4 India 4 2 2 0 0 +0.682 4 5 New Zealand 4 1 2 1 0 -0.245 3 6 Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 -0.263 2 7 Sri Lanka 4 0 2 2 0 -1.526 2 8 Pakistan 4 0 3 1 0 -1.887 1

Pakistan Women vs England Women ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match Highlights

Chasing 113 under the DLS method, Pakistan reached 34 without loss in 6.4 overs and needed 79 more runs for victory before rain returned and ended the match. Muneeba Ali was 9 not out and Omaima Sohail 19 not out at the time.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana led a brilliant bowling performance, taking four wickets for 27 runs to dismantle England’s top order. England managed 133 for nine in a rain-shortened innings after Sana chose to field. Diana Baig removed Tammy Beaumont early, leaving England at 39 for four in 6.4 overs. Sana struck twice more to dismiss Amy Jones, Heather Knight, and Nat Sciver-Brunt. Sadia Iqbal took two wickets as England reached 79 for seven after 25 overs.

Fatima Sana gets another and wins the battle between the skippers and Nat Sciver-Brunt has to depart 💪



Watch #ENGvPAK LIVE in your region, #CWC25 broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/MNSEqhJhcBpic.twitter.com/m1Gl8lEu2O — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 15, 2025

Charlie Dean scored 33 and Emily Arlott 21 in a 46-run stand for the eighth wicket to lift England to 133 for nine.

This was the third washed-out match of the tournament following the Sri Lanka vs Australia and Sri Lanka vs New Zealand games.

Scorecard:

England 133/9 in 31 overs (Charlie Dean 33, Heather Knight 18; Fatima Sana 4/27, Sadia Iqbal 2/16)

Pakistan 34/0 in 6.4 overs (Muneeba Ali 9*, Omaima Sohail 19*)