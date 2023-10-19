ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat against India

In an exciting ICC World Cup 2023 showdown, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. Both teams enter this match with impressive records.

Bangladesh has secured victories in two out of their three matches in the tournament, with their sole defeat coming at the hands of New Zealand. On the other hand, India has been on a winning spree, remaining undefeated in all three of their matches. They triumphed over Australia, Afghanistan, and arch-rivals Pakistan, earning them a prominent position on the points table.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has exhibited remarkable form in white-ball cricket, notably with his spectacular performances against Afghanistan and Pakistan. Shubman Gill's return to India's squad is expected to further bolster the team's top-order batting.

Jasprit Bumrah, one of India's key bowlers, holds the third position among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament, having claimed eight crucial wickets.

In contrast, Bangladesh has won one of their three matches, defeating Afghanistan but facing defeats against New Zealand and England. Their quest for success in the World Cup hinges on their performance in the match against India.

Here are the squads for this highly anticipated clash:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh: Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, M Hasan Miraz.