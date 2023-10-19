ICC World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya suffers injury while bowling against Bangladesh; here's what happened

During an ICC World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya sustained an injury that forced him to leave the field. The incident occurred in the ninth over of the game when Hardik, after delivering the second ball to opener Litton Das, tried to halt the ball's progress with his right leg during his followthrough.

Cameras captured Hardik experiencing difficulty while attempting to regain his footing. The team's physio was called in to assess the situation and later taped his left leg. Although Hardik attempted to continue, he was seen limping toward his run-up.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli appeared to intervene at the last moment and advised him to exit the field, much to the delight of the Pune crowd. Kohli delivered the final three deliveries of the over.

As of now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not provided details on the extent of the injury. This incident raises concerns for Hardik, who has previously struggled with lower back problems, particularly since the 2018 Test series in England. The issue resurfaced during the Asia Cup later that year, leading to his absence in the subsequent home Test series against the West Indies and the T20 series in Australia. After the 2019 World Cup in England, he was rested for the West Indies tour.

This injury places a question mark over Hardik's participation in future matches and raises concerns about his ability to overcome recurring fitness challenges.