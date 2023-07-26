ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match likely to be rescheduled due to Navratri

The much-anticipated World Cup match between India and Pakistan is likely to be rescheduled due to the Navratri festival. The match was originally slated to be held on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which clashes with the first day of Navratri, a significant festival celebrated with garba nights across Gujarat. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly been advised to reconsider the itinerary due to security concerns.

The India vs Pakistan World Cup match date might be changed as security agencies have alerted BCCI to change the date because of the Navratri festival, sources told India Today. The decision regarding the match date is likely to come out soon. In the case the date does get changed, it would create a logistical nightmare for fans who have already made travel plans and booked tickets. The World Cup 2023 will be held across 10 cities, with the semifinals to be held in Mumbai and Kolkata. The Narendra Modi Stadium, with a capacity of nearly 1 lakh, will host four marquee games of the World Cup, including the tournament opener between New Zealand and England, India vs Pakistan, England vs Australia, and the final. The World Cup will be spread across 10 cities, with the semifinals scheduled for Mumbai and Kolkata.



