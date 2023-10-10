ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill discharged from Chennai hospital

Indian opener Shubman Gill was discharged from the hospital after spending a night there. He is likely to miss the India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup match due to a drop in his platelet count below 1,00,000 per microliter. Gill was hospitalized on October 8 for observation but has returned to the hotel for rest and recovery.

“On October 8, Gill’s platelet count dropped below 100,000, leading to his hospitalization for observation. Nothing to worry about, as he was already back at the hotel on October 9 and is still receiving treatment there. Since he arrived in Chennai, everything of his treatment, from a regular injection of glucose to additional operations, has taken place in the hotel,” a source revealed.

Due to his health condition, Gill did not travel to Delhi for the upcoming match against Afghanistan. The team decided to keep Shubman Gill in Chennai for extended treatment, given that India’s clash with Afghanistan is only two days away and the high-profile fixture against Pakistan in Ahmedabad is a priority.“Travelling to Delhi would have necessitated consultation with a new facility and doctor in Delhi.” The administration didn’t want it to happen, so they kept him in Chennai to avoid any unnecessary travel. The doctor must approve him before he can join the team. Right now, he is under the continual supervision of the BCCI medical staff and the doctors in Chennai.