ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets: How To Book Match Tickets Online; Price Details

The fixtures list for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India has been released along with the 10 venues for the mega event that will span across 46 days later this year.The World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Hosts India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai.

A total of 10 teams will participate at the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9.Each team plays the other nine in a round robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.Fans are excited to know the tournament ticket prices and the process to book them. We have all the important details for you if you want to watch the matches at the venue.As per the latest details online, the price range for the ICC World Cup 2023 tickets is set to be between Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 per ticket. It is important to note that the prices will vary depending on the venue and the match.

Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to book the ICC World Cup 2023 tickets online: