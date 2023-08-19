ICC World Cup trophy tour lights up Kuwait and Bahrain

Kuwait & Bahrain, Aug 19 The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy tour continued its remarkable journey, spreading the thrill of cricket and uniting cricket enthusiasts in Kuwait and Bahrain.

The tour's recent stops in these Middle Eastern nations were marked by grand unveilings, iconic locations, and exuberant fan activations, reflecting the universal appeal of cricket and the excitement building up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The tour's first day witnessed an exclusive invite-only event at Al-Hashemi-II, the largest dhow ever built. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy was unveiled in the presence of Haider Farman, President of Kuwait Cricket Club (KCC), and Imran Khwaja, Deputy Chair of ICC.

The unveiling was followed by captivating photo opportunities, symbolizing the start of an enchanting journey. The tour continued on a series of spectacular events across iconic Kuwait locations, including Kuwait Towers, Parliament, Al Hamra Tower, and the Mall - Kuwait's tallest building. These landmarks provided the perfect backdrop for the tour, celebrating cricket's towering presence and global reach. The Kuwait leg concluded with an electrifying fan activation event at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, drawing around 10,000 fans. Engagements galore created a carnival-like atmosphere, uniting fans under the banner of cricket's unifying spirit.

The tour's journey continued to Bahrain, where the Trophy visited Bahrain Bay, World Trade Centre, and the King Fahd Causeway - a symbolic link bridging aspirations.

The evening witnessed a prestigious unveiling event, graced by Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa along with cricket luminaries like Imran Khwaja and Iqbal Sikander from ICC, and other esteemed dignitaries. The Trophy also visited Bahrain International Exhibition Centre, cementing cricket's place on Bahrain's cultural landscape.

The tour commenced with a Trophy display at Dana Mall, further igniting cricket enthusiasm. The evening saw an open bus ride from the city to Bahrain International Circuit, providing fans a unique opportunity to celebrate their love for cricket against a stunning backdrop. The fans' excitement was palpable as they posed with the Trophy, underscoring the tour's ability to spark joy and camaraderie.

The tour's success in these Kuwait and Bahrain signifies the universal resonance of cricket, as fans eagerly await the grand spectacle of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, where nations will vie for cricket's ultimate glory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor