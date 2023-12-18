Iceland Cricket takes a dig at Pakistan team following their 360-run defeat against Australia in 1st Test

New Delhi [India], December 18 : Iceland Cricket once again took a dig at the Pakistan cricket team ahead of their Boxing Day clash against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In their hunt for their first Test victory on Australia's soil, Pakistan suffered a massive 360-run defeat in the 1st Test in Perth. They will continue their hunt on December 26 as both teams will square off with Australia fighting to clinch the series, while Pakistan will compete to keep the three-match Test series alive.

After Pakistan's defeat, Iceland Cricket took to X, to take a savage dig on the Asian Cricketing Giants stating that their 46.5 per cent population were not born when Pakistan won their last Test in Australia.

"We did some demographic analysis and 45.6% of our X followers were not born when Pakistan last won a Test in Australia in 1995. This will go up to 45.8% unless they win the Boxing Day Test," Iceland Cricket wrote on X.

In order to get used to the Australian conditions, the Pakistan team will play a two-day practice game against Victoria XI before the Boxing Day Test against Australia on December 22 and 23.

Originally, this game was not a part of the tour, but Pakistan made a request to arrange the game due to concerns about lack of practice according to ESPNcricinfo.

This game won't be like a four-day Test affair against the Prime Minister's XI, the Pakistan team will get the opportunity to try more than 11 players as it is not a first-class game.

"That [the Victoria tour game] was something extra we added into the schedule because it wasn't there earlier. We wanted to have more practice rather than only one practice game. That had first-class status, so we couldn't give all the bowlers the chance to have a feel," Pakistan head coach Mohammad Hafeez said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

The 2nd Test match will be played on December 26 in Melbourne.Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner.

