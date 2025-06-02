Icy-cold, brutal: Shreyas showcases shades of prime Virat in Ahmedabad, a look at his knockout stats

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 2 : With an instant classic knock of 87* against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier two, Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer continued proving his big game temperament and leadership abilities, ticking two extremely important boxes to succeed in high-competition, high-scrutiny environment of Indian cricket where a massive occasion turns a human into a hero.

Over the year, despite some occasional failures, the 30-year-old has delivered several notable contributions in white-ball knockout matches. His remarkable calm, reassuring presence at the crease, ability to take down the ball irrespective of the name throwing it at him has transformed into an exciting leadership prospect for the future.

In all of T20 cricket, Iyer has played a total of 17 knockout matches for his domestic side Mumbai and Indian Premier League (IPL) sides Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and PBKS. Throughout these, he has made 517 runs at an average of 43.08 with a solid strike rate of 145.22, with four half-centuries, with his latest knock being his best individual score.

Coming to the IPL knockouts, Iyer's batting average hits a half-century. In 11 matches and innings, he has scored 303 runs at an average of 50.50 and a healthy strike rate of 142.92. He has hit three half-centuries, with the best score of 87*.

Some of Iyer's most notable T20 knockout efforts include:

-A knock of 65 in 50 deliveries, during which he formed a 96-run stand with Rishabh Pant in the IPL 2020 final against MI for DC. After a top-order collapse triggered by Trent Boult that left the Capitals rattled at 22/3, he put on a partnership with Pant that took DC to a decent 156/7 in 20 overs, which was chased down by MI with eight balls and five wickets left.

-73 off just 44 deliveries against Saurashtra in the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semifinals, which helped Mumbai chase down 165 set by their opponents after they found themselves at a tricky 74/3 in 8.3 overs with Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw gone. He delivered another important 26-ball 34 during the final against Himachal Pradesh, coming in at 28/2, helping Mumbai chase down 144 set with three wickets and three balls to go. Iyer helped Mumbai secure their first-ever SMAT title.

-A vital 58* in 24 balls, with five fours and four sixes, which helped KKR storm into the finals by chasing down a modest 160 set by Sunrisers Hyderabad, coming in to bat with his team 67/2 in 6.2 overs.

Coming to ODI cricket, Iyer has been both the aggressor who puts the pressure on bowlers and someone who calmly soaks in any incoming pressure. In four knockout matches for India in ODIs, he has scored 202 runs at an average of 50.50, with a strike rate of 102.53.

His notable efforts include:

-A 70-ball 105 consisting of four boundaries and eight sixes against New Zealand in the semifinals of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at his home stadium of Wankhede. Stitching a 163-run stand with Virat Kohli, who made history with an unprecedented 50th century in ODIs, Iyer also got a slice of history attached to his name as he slammed the fastest-ever century in a World Cup knockout game, coming in 67 balls. He also overtook New Zealand batter Scott Styris' tally of 499 runs in 2007 WC to have the best-ever World Cup by a middle-order batter. Posting 397/4, Iyer and Kohli outbatted a valiant New Zealand, who fell short by 70 runs. His takedown of spin, particularly Rachin Ravindra, made a difference.

-With India at 43/2 while chasing a competitive 265 against Australia in semifinal of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Iyer struck a 91-run stand with Virat, scoring a 62-ball 45 with three fours, taking India more than the halfway mark the target before perishing.

-During the title clash of CT 2025 at Dubai, India lost Shubman Gill, Virat and skipper Rohit Sharma after a fine start, suddenly in soup at 122/3 while chasing 252. Iyer's 61-run stand with number five Axar Patel and his neatly-compiled 48 in 62 balls (with two fours and two sixes) laid down the platform for icy finishes from KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, sealing India's second white-ball title in less than an year.

In all of his 21 white-ball knockout matches, Iyer has scored 719 at an average of 44.93 in 21 innings, staying unbeaten five times. He has also registered a century and four half-centuries, with the best score of 105.

Even during this knockout match on which hinged the PBKS' chances for a final against RCB, Iyer came in with PBKS at 55/2 in 7.5 overs while chasing 204. Taking his time to settle in, scoring just 19 in his first 15 deliveries and helping his side get past 100-run mark, he liberated himself with a hat-trick of sixes against Reece Topley in 13th over.

After PBKS lost a well-settled Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh in quick succession, Iyer let loose his arms like never before. Something got into him as a pin-point yorker of death over master Jasprit Bumrah was dispatched for four through short third man by opening the face of his bat, showing shades of 2016 Virat Kohli who attempted the something really similar on an outside off delivery in the blackhole by Aussie James Faulkner during a virtual quarterfinal of T20 WC 2016 at Chandigarh.

To top it all off, Iyer launched a furious, but yet a calm, four six assault on Ashwani Kumar in 19th over, finishing the match with one over left. Spitting the chewing gum out of his mouth and not cracking open a smile or letting out a scream, Iyer's icy-cold, blank expression said it all: Job is still half done, war is yet to be won.

Pulling off an all-timer knock with great head on his shoulders during a tough run-chase on a big occasion with a similar shot or two, Shreyas served a soft recall to India to an era many attribute as a starting point of their love affair with cricket: 'The Kohli Era' of 2016-2019.

Will Iyer win the "war" as he talked about post the humiliating loss to RCB in Qualifier one and end PBKS' title drought?

