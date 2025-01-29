"I'd be lying if I didn't feel little bit of pressure": Duckett after match-winning fifty in Rajkot

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 29 : Ben Duckett played a crucial role in England's triumph in Rajkot, scoring a half-century that not only helped his team but also reaffirmed his place in the T20 setup. After a few low scores in the previous games, Duckett admitted that he was under pressure heading into this match but backed himself to deliver.

"You know, it was one of those where, obviously, after a couple of low scores, I'd be lying if I didn't feel a little bit of pressure going into this game. But, yeah, I just wanted to trust, you know, the shots and the areas that I play. And yeah, thankfully, you know, today came off," Duckett said in a video posted by the official X handle of England Cricket.

Despite not getting big runs earlier in the series, Duckett remained confident and believed that a good knock was just around the corner.

"I've felt good in the first couple of games and that's T20 cricket. So, yeah, just trusting my game and believing that there was going to be a score around the corner," he added.

Duckett, who has not frequently opened for England in T20Is, is determined to make the most of this opportunity and establish himself in the role.

"Yeah, it's exactly what I want to do. You know, I don't want to, you know, settle for anything. You know, I'm potentially still learning in this role in international cricket. It's something that I know I can do. And I know that in the power play, you know, there's lots of different areas you can score," he explained.

One of the key aspects of his innings was how he handled the spinners, showing intent and aggression.

"Yeah, and I think for me personally, I think today was a good one. You know, when the spin came on, it was really important that I put him under as much pressure as I could. I think, you know, obviously missing out last time, reverse sweeping and getting out first ball to him. Sticking to that, you know, I went and played it again today and it's a strength of mine. And yeah, I tried not to go and do something that I'm not great at," Duckett said.

His attacking approach paid off as he played a match-winning knock of 51 off 28 deliveries, which included seven boundaries, and two sixes. With this performance, Duckett has not only helped England secure a victory by 26 runs against India in the 3rd T20I but also strengthened his case for a permanent role at the top of the order.

