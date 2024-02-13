IDCA Inaugurates 3rd Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf

New Delhi [India], February 13 : The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) 3rd Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2024 was formally inaugurated in a glittering ceremony on Tuesday.

"The inaugural ceremony was attended by a galaxy of dignitaries from the cricket and corporate world, supporting this IDCA 3rd Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2024," a statement from IDCA read.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Sumit Jain, President of IDCA, said "Today is an important tournament as it signals IDCA's focus on promoting not only world-class cricket, but emphasis on nurturing diversity and inclusion. All our partners share our vision and are committed to helping hearing-impaired cricketing talent and join the 'DaretoDream' movement to mainstream these players who have won many accolades for India. This is also a very special tournament as it is the 3rd National Cricket Championship in 2024."

The tournament kicked off with a face-off between Punjab Lions and Delhi Bulls on February 12 at Essex Farms Cricket Club and Haryana Cricket Academy in New Delhi. The finale is scheduled for February 17.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony, former cricketer and Chief Guest, Santosh Kumar Rai, District Magistrate South East, Delhi said, "It is a proud moment for me to be associated with 3rdIDCA National Cricket Championship. This league provides a platform for specially-abled men to showcase their talent. They have worked really hard towards it, and I am truly glad to be associated with them. I am also thankful to all partners who are supporting this cause, and I look forward to being a part of it for the years to come. This is indeed a proud moment for me, and together by doing our bit, we can make a big impact for specially-abled men. Let's help them dream and believe that they too can achieve great heights."

Roma Balwani, CEO of IDCA, commented, "We are truly honoured by the presence of dignitaries who have come today to celebrate and motivate these hearing-impaired men of substance, who will demonstrate their prowess on the cricket field. Our Prime Minister Modi has been championing the cause of disability sports in a significant way. He has also promoted the universal usage of sign language which will create more awareness and help break barriers for the hearing-impaired members of communities at large".

