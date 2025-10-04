"Ideal game for us, don't have any complaints": Shubman Gill after winning Ahmedabad Test against West Indies

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 4 : After registering a comfortable win in the first Test against the West Indies, Team India skipper Shubman Gill said it was an "ideal" game for them, and he has no complaints from the team.

Team India's vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja's all-round performance helped the hosts to register a win by an innings and 140 runs over the Caribbean in the first Test of the two-match series played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

With this victory, the Shubman Gill-led side takes a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with the second Test set to be played from October 10 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gill said, "I mean, six (toss) losses in a row, but as long as we keep winning the matches, it doesn't matter for us, and it's a perfect game for us, so very happy with the win. Honestly, I think this was an ideal game for us. Three centurions in the game, and I think we fielded really well in both innings; we don't really have any complaints."

In the Ahmedabad Test, there were three centurions in the game for Team India: Dhruv Jurel (125), Ravindra Jadeja (104*), and KL Rahul (100). Where these three players scored tons, there were Gill (50) and opener Yashavi Jaiswal (36), who failed to score big.

"I think it was a pretty good wicket to bat on. We both (Jaiswal and he) got starts but couldn't convert; there were plenty of other batsmen who converted, so I'm happy for them. When you have quality spinners like them, it's difficult to rotate, but it's good to have too many options rather than not having any at all. However, it's always challenging, which is the fun of playing in India. You know, there will always be someone who is ready to get the job done for the team. The team is young and they came out with flying colours," the right-hand batter added.

Gill was given the Test captaincy ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in England, where his tenure was brilliant, as under his reign, the team managed to win and lose two matches each in the five-match series.

Talking about the learnings during his captaincy, the 26-year-old player said, "It's hard to pin down on one or two things that I learnt, but I think over a period of two years, how we bonded as a team, and how we got ourselves out from tough situations and difficult situations, that was really pleasing for me to see, and we are still a learning side, and I think as long as we keep learning from experiences that we have, I think we're going to be on the positive side of the match."

