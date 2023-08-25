IDFC bank wins title rights for India's home matches

IDFC, India's inaugural private sector bank, has secured the title rights for the home international series of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It has acquired the rights for Rs 4.2 crore per international game, reflecting an increase of over 60 lakhs compared to the previous value of Rs 3.6 crore. The base price for the bidding was set at Rs 2.4 crore. According to a Cricbuzz report, IDFC outbid competition from Sony Sports, the sports broadcaster, which was venturing into title sponsorship realm for the first time. There were no other bidders.

IDFC Limited was set up in 1997 to finance infrastructure projects in India. With time, the company diversified into asset management, institutional broking and investment banking. In 2014, the Reserve Bank of India granted in-principle approval to IDFC Limited to set up a new bank in the private sector. Following this, the IDFC Limited divested its infrastructure finance assets and liabilities to a new entity - IDFC Bank. The bank was launched through this demerger from IDFC Limited, and it was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in October 2015.IDFC Bank started operations on 1 October 2015,[9] with 23 branches in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. It has more than 600 branches across India by 2021

