IDFC First acquires title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international, domestic home matches

Mumbai, Aug 25 IDFC First acquired title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international and domestic home matches, the board announced on Friday.

During this association, IDFC First will be the Title Sponsor for all international matches (both women and men), domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy organised by the BCCI as also all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches, held in India, the BCCI said in a statement.

This sponsorship and the activations around the Title Sponsor are aimed at enhancing IDFC First’s connect with cricket lovers across the country and beyond. With this association BCCI & IDFC First will mutually strive to extend unmatched experiences and engagement with the cricket fans.

The collaboration will kick off with the 3-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to begin next month. This tournament will mark the beginning of an era where IDFC First and BCCI come together to create unparalleled experiences for cricket enthusiasts, it said.

Roger Binny, president, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said: “We are pleased to welcome IDFC First as the title sponsor for all our home matches. Their commitment and vision resonate with cricket's spirit, and we look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits the game and its dedicated fans."

Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI said: “A new chapter begins in India cricket as IDFC First takes the centre stage as the title sponsor for BCCI's home matches. Together, we are excited to co-create an unforgettable journey for fans, players, and all stakeholders involved. We have found a partner who shares our passion for excellence and innovation. With their support as the title sponsor, we are set to redefine cricket experiences and further enhance the growth of our great game.”

Madhivanan Balakrishnan, ED & COO, IDFC FIRST Bank said, “This partnership between IDFC FIRST Bank and the BCCI brings together two strong brands with a shared commitment to provide exemplary experiences to billions of fans. We are delighted to be the Title Sponsor for all international cricket matches played in India and all domestic tournaments, for the next 3 years. As a firm believer in the unifying power of sports, this collaboration perfectly aligns with our ambition to connect with Indians across the length and breadth of the country. This partnership is an important milestone in IDFC FIRST Bank’s journey towards creating a world class bank.”

