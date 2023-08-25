IDFC First bags title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international, domestic matches

New Delhi [India], August 25 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced IDFC First Bank Limited to acquire the title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international and domestic matches.

The BCCI had issued an Invitation to Tender Title Sponsor Rights For BCCI Events (ITT). Pursuant to the tender process, IDFC First Bank Limited was the successful bidder with respect to the ITT process.

During this association, IDFC First will be the Title Sponsor for all international matches (both women and men), domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy organized by the BCCI as also all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches, held in India.

The collaboration will kick off with the 3-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to begin next month. This tournament will mark the beginning of an era where IDFC First and BCCI come together to create unparalleled experiences for cricket enthusiasts.

Roger Binny, President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in the press release “We are pleased to welcome IDFC First as the title sponsor for all our home matches. Their commitment and vision resonate with cricket's spirit, and we look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits the game and its dedicated fans."

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, “A new chapter begins in India cricket as IDFC First takes the centre stage as the title sponsor for BCCI's home matches. Together, we are excited to co-create an unforgettable journey for fans, players, and all stakeholders involved. We have found a partner who shares our passion for excellence and innovation. With their support as the title sponsor, we are set to redefine cricket experiences and further enhance the growth of our great game.”

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI Vice-President, said, “The BCCI welcomes IDFC First on board and we are extremely excited to announce our title sponsorship of BCCI's international and domestic home matches. Cricket is not just a sport; it is a phenomenon that unites millions across the nation. This partnership allows us to contribute to the growth of both cricket and the banking industry.”

Ashish Shelar, BCCI Treasurer, said, “We are thrilled to welcome IDFC First as the exclusive title sponsor for our prestigious events. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for BCCI, and together, we will elevate the experience for cricket fans worldwide. We look forward to creating memorable moments for fans together.”

Devajit Saikia, BCCI Joint Secretary, said, “The title sponsorship adds a new dimension to our events, enabling us to reach new heights in terms of engagement and impact. We're delighted to have them on board as we continue to showcase the best of cricket to the world. Cricket is a sport that unites people across borders, and our partnership with IDFC First embodies this spirit.”

Madhivanan Balakrishnan, ED & COO, IDFC FIRST Bank said, “This partnership between IDFC FIRST Bank and the BCCI brings together two strong brands with a shared commitment to provide exemplary experiences to billions of fans. We are delighted to be the Title Sponsor for all international cricket matches played in India and all domestic tournaments, for the next 3 years. As a firm believer in the unifying power of sports, this collaboration perfectly aligns with our ambition to connect with Indians across the length and breadth of the country. This partnership is an important milestone in IDFC FIRST Bank’s journey towards creating a world class bank.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor