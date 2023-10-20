"Idolizing Sachin Tendulkar and opportunity to play in Wankhede...": SA skipper Temba Bavuma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma opened up about the much-awaited opportunity to play in Wankhede Stadium, a ground where his idol Sachin Tendulkar used to score runs and make bowlers toil hard.

Wankhede has witnessed some of the iconic matches played and the best rivalries unfold on its pitch. Bavuma will step into the stadium for the first time in his career and he is keen to have the opportunity to play in the iconic ground.

"Yeah, I think for me, growing up, idolizing a guy like Sachin Tendulkar, Wankhede was a stadium you always heard about. So, to have that opportunity to be playing, that's another tick off my list as a cricketer," Bavuma said in the pre-match press conference.

South Africa will face England a team that will pose a tough challenge to them on a pitch that demands runs.

Bavuma has heard about the mysteries that the pitch holds from the likes of Quinton de Kock and JP Duminy. Bavuma talked about the prospect of how the pitch comes into the aid of the batters and said, "The guys that have played here, JP Duminy, Quinton, they've spoken about how it can be a batter's paradise. You get value for your shots and the ball seems to travel further."

"So, I think as batters it can build a lot of confidence. And if it is your day, you can fill your boots. And I guess just the atmosphere of it all, it being a full ground, it can really be something to enjoy. I think our real assessment will happen on the day. We'll see what's happening there, and then try to put our best foot forward," Bavuma added.

South Africa will square off against Pakistan on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

