New Delhi [India], August 6 : Former legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar supported Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for batting and completing their century despite England skipper Ben Stokes asking for a handshake and being ready for a draw in the fourth Test at Manchester.

Tendulkar felt that if Stokes wanted Harry Brook to bowl, it was his choice and it wasn't India's problem.

India sealed a draw in the fourth Test at Manchester, but England skipper Stokes approached Jadeja to shake hands and call it a day, but to his frustration, Jadeja refused, opting to chase his and Sundar's centuries as they neared the three-figure mark.

"The series was alive, so why should they go ahead (and shake hands) and give rest to England bowlers and fielders? If England wanted to hand the ball to Harry Brook, it was Ben Stokes' choice. It wasn't India's problem," said Tendulkar on his official Reddit account in a video.

During the last few overs, the hosts bowled spinners and even part-timer Harry Brook, with hopes that Jadeja-Sundar would finish off quickly and spare the English attack from more humiliation as they gave away a 311-run lead, which turned into a 114-run lead for India at Manchester.

"To me, it was fine. They were playing for a draw, not their hundreds. If they had gotten out when they came to bat, we could've lost. When they came out to bat, Harry Brook wasn't bowling, was he? So, why should England's bowlers be fresh for the 5th Test? Do you have an answer for that? No!" he added.

Tendulkar said he is absolutely with the Indian team, be it Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill, Jadeja or Washington's decision. He also praised Sundar for his fiery fifty in the fifth Test.

Sundar produced fireworks with his bat in the fifth Test in London. He slammed a massive maximum off Gus Atkinson, smashing the ball twice into the stands in the following over against Josh Tongue.

After gaining the edge on Atkinson by squeezing the ball for a four, Sundar continued to smash Atkinson by effortlessly hammering the ball for back-to-back boundaries. He reached his fifty by hitting the ball over deep mid-wicket and causing it to vanish into the audience.

"I am absolutely with the Indian team, be it Gambhir or Shubman or Jadeja or Washington, who decided. I'm 100 per cent with them. In the last Test match, when it was time to accelerate, Sundar did that brilliantly, didn't he? Where it was needed to occupy the crease, he did that in the fourth Test. And when it was needed to press the accelerator hard, he did that in the fifth," said Tendulkar

India's youngest Test captain, Gill, led his side from the front and concluded the exacting Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on level terms with a 2-2 scoreline.

