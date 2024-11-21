"If everything goes well," Bumrah expects Shami to be in Australia for BGT

Perth [Australia], November 21 : India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah admitted the possibility of seeing seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami dazzling in Australian conditions in the Border Gavaskar Trophy if "everything goes well".

Shami being sidelined from India's squad for the BGT series was one of the biggest talk points during the intensifying buildup of the five-match Test series.

Since featuring in the ODI World Cup 2023 final, the 34-year-old spent a year on the sidelines before making his competitive return in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal.

Shami's elegance with his red-hot pace against Madhya Pradesh was enough for many former stars to push his case of being a part of India's pace bowling unit in Australia.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel had witnessed Shami's competitiveness in the nets during India's home Tests against New Zealand. On Wednesday, he affirmed a close eye was being kept on Shami's progress.

Bumrah recognised the importance Shami holds in the Indian red-ball setup and admitted the possibility of the right-arm seamer travelling to Australia to be a part of the demanding Test series.

"Shami has been an integral part, and the management is keeping a close eye. If everything goes well, you might see him here as well," Bumrah told reporters before the opening Test in Perth on Friday.

Before the series opener, various reports suggested that Shami would travel to Australia to push India's cause for retaining the title.

On his return to competitive cricket, Shami notched up his blitzkrieg pace to take Bengal past the finishing line with a mouth-watering display in the Ranji Trophy, returning with match figures of 7/57.

With his consistent line and length, a trait he is well known for, Shami rattled Madhya Pradesh's batting unit across different stages.

Before the management takes a call on the seasoned seamer, Shami will continue to feature in the domestic circuit. He was named in Bengal's squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor