"If he was not available then...," Parthiv on Powell's move to RR in IPL 2024 Auction

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel spoke on Rovman Powell and said that if the Caribbean was not there then Rajasthan Royals (RR) would have gone for someone else in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024.

While speaking at Jio Cinema, Parthiv said that the start of the IPL 2024 auction was full of excitement due to the Caribbean batter.

"Powell's was the first name at the auction. So, we got to see something different. You don't get to see such excitement at the start itself. But with Powell, that happened. Timing plays a crucial role. Franchises are not wanting to wait and watch. If they find someone who can secure their expectations, they go for him. If he was not available, then maybe they would have targeted someone else," Patel said.

Powell, who set his base price at Rs 1 crore, received the opening bid from Kolkata Knight Riders. Rajasthan Royals jumped in and competed for Powell.

Powell captained Barbados Royals in the CPL and ended up walking away with a whopping sum of Rs 7.4 crore. Kolkata bid hard but Rajasthan edged past them to acquire the services of the batter.

The WI T20I skipper has featured in 66 T20Is, scoring 1,202 runs at an average of 26.71 and a strike rate of above 143, with a century and five fifties.

On the other hand, former England skipper Eoin Morgan opened up on Harry Brook's move to the Delhi Capitals (DC) and said that Rs 4 crores for a quality player like him is a bargain.

He added that Delhi won't suit Brook, unlike other places in India.

"For me, he (Harry Brook) is more of a middle-order batter. Like AB de Villiers mentioned the fitness levels around Anrich Nortje might be dependent on the balance of their side, they have the likes of Lungi Ngidi who can come in as a replacement but that might depend on the pitch conditions as well. But I probably see Brook playing in the middle-order, I think Delhi won't suit him as much as other places in India but 4 cr for a quality player like him is a bargain," Morgan said.

Brook was acquired by the Delhi-based franchise for Rs 4 crore, unlike his previous hefty price tag of Rs 13.25 crore. The young right-handed batter has represented England in 27 T20Is, scoring 531 in 25 innings at an average of 27.94 and a strike rate of above 145, with two half-centuries.

He had an underwhelming IPL last season with Sunrisers Hyderabad after being bought for Rs 13.25 crores, scoring just 190 runs in 11 matches at an average of 21.11, with one century. Overall in 125 T20s, he has scored 3,019 runs at an average of over 33 and a strike rate above 150, with three centuries and 11 fifties.

