New Delhi [India], August 4 : Australia batter Mitchell Owen, ahead of his debut ODI series, said he will not change anything about his batting approach in one-dayers following a stunning debut T20I series in the Caribbean.

Owen, an eye-catching inclusion in Australia's ODI squad for the three home ODIs against South Africa starting from August 19. The ODI series follows a three-match T20I series against the same opponents.

Owen had a decent debut series against West Indies, where he made scores of 50, 36 not out, 2 and 37, striking at 192.30 batting at No. 6 across the series.

"If I am opening the batting or if I'm batting down the order, not much will change. Not much really changes in any form of my cricket. I just try and hit the ball and I feel like if I sort of think 'defend', I go into my shell a little bit and it just doesn't work. So yeah, I'll be keeping that same mindset," Mitchell Owen said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Despite his BBL success opening the batting, Owen's power and poise in the middle and death overs in the Caribbean.

Last week, Australia announced a 14-member squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against South Africa. Regular ODI skipper Pat Cummins remains sidelined ahead of a busy home schedule at the end of the year, with Mitchell Marsh to continue to act as the stand-in ODI captain.

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

