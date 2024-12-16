"If I come across certain situation, I look to solve it": Jasprit Bumrah on his bowling performance

Brisbane [Australia], December 16 : India's right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah has said that if he comes across a certain situation, he looks to solve it rather than complaining.

He made the comments at the end of play on Day 3 against Australia in the Brisbane Test on Monday.

Similar to Day 1, Day 3 was disrupted by frequent rain delays. India managed to bowl Australia out for 445 but struggled with the bat once more, finishing the day at 51/4.

Bumrah claimed his second five-for in the ongoing Test series, and he is currently at top of the wickets chart with 18 scalps in the series so far.

"In the Test match that we played in Perth, the wicket was different, Adelaide pink ball was different, the wicket behaved differently, the ball behaved differently and here it is a little different because the wicket is at a level and the run-up is low. So in India, we are not used to that. We are used to state-level grounds. So it is an interesting challenge," Jasprit Bumrah said in the post-day press conference.

Further, the 31-year-old player said that he will try to contribute more and more for the national team.

"I always look forward to all of that and I always look to find answers. So that has always been my biggest happiness that if I come across a problem or if I come across a certain situation, I look at how do I solve it, and what can I do in this scenario rather than complaining or looking at someone else or pointing fingers that I need this from this person. I don't look at all of those things. I look at myself. I have been happy with the way the ball has been coming out and yeah, looking forward to contributing even more," the fast bowler added.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to field first. After a wicketless spell on Day 1 spanning approximately 13 overs, India seemed to have an edge on Day 2, dismissing Usman Khawaja (21 off 54 balls, with three fours), Nathan McSweeney (9), and Marnus Labuschagne (12), reducing Australia to 75 for 3.

However, the 241-run stand between Smith (101 off 190 balls, with 10 fours) and Head (152 off 160 balls, with 18 fours) shifted the momentum in Australia's favour. Bumrah (5/72) eventually broke the partnership, triggering a flurry of wickets. Despite this, Australia ended the day in a commanding position at 405 for 7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten at the crease.

On day two, Carey (70 in 88 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Starc (18) pushed Australia to 445/10 in 117.1 overs.

Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 6/76. Siraj got two while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep got one each.

In their first innings, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Shubman Gill (1), Virat Kohli (3) and Rishabh Pant (9) early but KL Rahul stuck around with 33* in 64 balls at the end of day's play.

