"If I do something wrong, I get pretty angry...": Steve Smith says he always evaluates his innings

Melbourne [Australia], November 1 : Star Australian batter Steve Smith has spoken about dealing with his mistakes, saying that he gets "pretty angry at himself" if he does something wrong.

Smith was speaking in an interview to Fox Cricket. During the interview, he recalled getting dismissed leg-before-wicket by Indian superstar pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth. As the series progressed, the batter improved on his flaws, overcame his form slump and managed to score 314 runs in nine innings, with two centuries at Melbourne and Brisbane.

"I think back to last year at Perth, I got one from Bumrah, hit me on the pad," Smith recalled.

"I remember quite a lot of people actually saying, 'Geez, look at the position Steve's in here. What is he doing? I look back at the numbers and it deviated like two-and-a-half degrees. And I am like, 'If I am hitting that, I am actually doing something horribly wrong.' Just for me, knowing that I am doing the right things and then trusting it, that it is going to work over a long period," he continued.

Smith said he always evaluates his innings and might also punish himself for having done something wrong.

"If I do something wrong, I get pretty angry at myself. Generally that night, I will punish myself. I might punish myself by going and doing a few runs on the treadmill or something like that. I always evaluate my innings and what I could have done, should have done, did wrong," he said.

"You have got to be honest with yourself. When I make a mistake and it is a stupid one that I know that I should not make, that is when I get angry at myself," he concluded.

In six Tests this year, Smith has scored 515 runs in 10 innings at an average of 51.50, with two centuries and two fifties and best score of 141.

He will be in action during the Ashes series starting at Perth from November 21, leading the team in the first Test in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is down due to a back injury.

