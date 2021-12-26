if I got the support, I would’ve ended with 500 wickets: Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at BCCI

Former Team India cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement on Friday from all forms of the game. The spinner received a plethora of messages and posts from all quarters of the world, where he was congratulated on having a brilliant and successful career. The 'Turbanator', however, believes that he would have ended his journey with "500-550 wickets" with requisite support.Harbhajan wasn't a regular face of the Indian set up after the 2011 World Cup, with R Ashwin taking over the mantle of the team's spin ace. Recalling his unceremonious exit from the side, Harbhajan said it left him with many unanswered questions.

“When someone takes over 400 wickets and then he doesn’t get a chance or he’s not been told the reason for the drop, many questions are raised in mind. I asked many people regarding my drop out from the team, but I didn’t get any reply,” Harbhajan said in an interaction with Dainik Jagran. “It always feels nice to have that support. I’ll say that if I got the support at the right time, I would’ve retired much earlier after 500-550 wickets because I was 31 when I reached the 400-wicket mark. If I played 3-4 years more, I would’ve reached 500 wickets but that didn’t happen,” he added.

Harbhajan said that his sudden ouster despite having 400 wickets under the belt portrays the "sad story of Indian cricket". Despite the happenings, the tweaker said that he doesn't hold any grudges against the board as BCCI has helped him reach this position."I asked them have I suddenly lost my appearance or my bowling has deteriorated or what has happened that you are not choosing me at all. There was no answer to this. And if this can happen to the 400 wicket-taker, then no one will ask the 40 wicket-taker. This is a sad story of Indian cricket where the one who has achieved something, isn't even talked to properly after he is not needed."Harbhajan took 417 wickets in 103 Tests and 269 wickets in 236 ODIs. The spinner also went on to pick up 25 wickets in 28 T20Is for India. Harbhajan's last game in India colours was a T20I in 2016 but he continued to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Kolkata Knight Riders in the latest edition of the tournament. The 41-year-old Punjab cricketer finished his career as India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, and R Ashwin.

