Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15 : Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh supported India's decision to forgo handshakes with Pakistan in the Asia Cup match on Sunday, backing skipper Suryakumar Yadav's stance and prioritising national sentiment over sportsmanship gestures.

The highlight of the match occurred after the game, as Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his batting partner Shivam Dube walked off the field without shaking hands with the Pakistan team, and the skipper dedicated the win to the armed forces, while expressing solidarity with the Pahalgam victims during the Asia Cup clash with Pakistan on Sunday.

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry added another intense chapter, with tensions running exceptionally high due to the match being the first between the two nations since the Pahalgam terror attacks and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-backed terrorism.

Team India, battling backlash for even going ahead with the match in the multi-nation tournament, restricted Pakistan to 127/9. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma's heroics with the bat were the highlights as India secured an easy seven-wicket win.

While speaking to ANI, Shashank Singh said, "I think Surya has mentioned pretty rightly. Like obviously, there are times in life where things are above so many things, like sportsmanship and all. There are things which come above all that. So, I think to an extent, if they felt it, it was right, and maybe because if I were there at Surya's place or Dube's place, I would have done the same, because my country is way above my passion. So, I think what India and BCCI have decided as a team, I think they are pretty right to a great, great extent."

Earlier today, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi demanded "immediate removal" of the match referee of India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, Andy Pycroft, "over the violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws."

Speaking on the incident, Naqvi wrote on X, "The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup."

Following the match, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha chose not to attend the post-match presentation, and for the press conference, head coach Mike Hesson was sent to face the media.

