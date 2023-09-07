"If I were part of management…": Harbhajan laments Chahal’s absence from India’s ODI World Cup squad

New Delhi [India], September 7 : Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh weighed in on the World Cup squad, saying that "proven match-winner" Yuzvendra Chahal should have been a part of the team in the 50-over showpiece event.

Chahal, who was recently signed up by Kent Cricket for the remainder of the County Championship season, is one of the most successful Indian spinners in the limited overs formats with 121 wickets in ODIs at an economy of 5.26.

Chahal also missed out on a spot in the India squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar saying, "Kuldeep (Yadav) is currently a little ahead of him."

Voicing his dismay over the leg-spinner's non-selection in India's World Cup squad, Harbhajan, who was nicknamed the 'Turbanator' during his playing days, said Chahal would have been one of his preferred picks if he was part of the selection committee.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the 'Greatest Rivalry' on Star Sports, Harbhajan said, "Yuzvendra Chahal is a proven match-winner, someone who has taken more wickets than any other spinner. If he was playing for any other country, he would always be in the playing XI. He has shown himself to be a proven match-winner on a number of occasions and I feel he should have been in the team. If I were part of the management, I would definitely play him in the team. We are all stakeholders of Indian cricket and want our team to do well. Against left-handers, we need someone who can spin the ball away from them. So, in my opinion, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep should have been in the team. I feel their non-selection would be hotly debated."

While lamenting Chahal's absence, Harbhajan said left-arm paceman Arshdeep could have made a major impact for the Indians by prizing out early wickets.

"He could have got us early wickets. I am not saying right-armers can't bring the ball back and effect early dismissals but a left-armer, with his natural angle, is better placed at making early breakthroughs. You can see how Shaheen Shah Afridi or Mitchell Starc brings the ball back into the batters with such telling effects. Both are bowling mainstays for their respective teams (Pakistan and Australia). Starc played a big role in Australia winning the 2015 World Cup. He sent back Brendan McCullum off the very first ball. An incoming delivery at that speed is tough for right-handers to handle," Harbhajan added.

With Chahal and Arshdeep cooling their heels after being ignored, India will play Pakistan in the Super Fours of the Asia Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor