New Delhi [India], September 21 : Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli, spoke on the India-Pakistan Super Four clash on Sunday during the Asia Cup, pointing out that Pakistan will be on the back foot if India decides to bat first and there is not much competition between both sides anymore.

After the first group stage clash, which India won by seven wickets in a one-sided manner, the two arch-rivals will be gearing up for this high-profile clash in Dubai that could play a massive role in deciding their role in the final.

A lot happened off the field due to the 'handshake row' between both sides after Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked off the field without shaking hands with Pakistan during their group stage clash. India would be aiming to reassert their dominance over Pakistan, just like it has over the years, while the Men in Green would be aiming to use all the off-the-field controversies as fuel and perhaps spring a surprise or two.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkumar said that Pakistan should focus on their cricket rather than making a big issue out of the 'handshake row', pointing out how such things lessen the charm of India-Pakistan matches. He also said that Team India, even Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, are much ahead of Pakistan, and there is not much competition between them.

"The Indian team is in very good form, and the way our batting is, we will surely dominate in the match... The Pakistan team should focus on cricket rather than making an issue of Indian players not shaking hands with them. There is no use of all this, they made such a big deal out of it. The charm of the India-Pakistan clash lessens because of these things. There used to be so much hype about these matches across both sides, but there is no competition between India and Pakistan, India is way better than them. Even Bangladesh and Sri Lanka look way better than Pakistan," he said.

Speaking on if India should bowl or bat first, the coach said, "If India bats first, Pakistan will go on the back foot because they are not considered great chasers."

Rajkumar also lauded opener Abhishek Sharma for his fiery starts in the powerplay but also pointed out that planning would be going on in the Pakistani camp about dealing with him, and it all depends on Pakistan's execution.

"Abhishek has this style, he has been batting really well and dominates right from the start. All teams plan things in their meetings as they can access the video and look at a player's strength and weaknesses and talk to their coach about it. Then the coaches guide them accordingly. But, it all depends on execution and how much Abhishek can counter them," he added.

This is the second clash between these two nations following the Pahalgam terror attacks back in April and the consequent launching of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. India won the first clash one-sided, carrying out a comfortable chase of 128 runs with seven wickets in hand, and spinner Kuldeep Yadav played a crucial hand with a 'Player of the Match'-winning bowling spell of 3/18, which restricted Pakistan to 127/9.

However, just like it is with a lot of India-Pakistan clashes, the real 'Masala' was produced off the field, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walking off the field after the win without shaking hands with the Pakistani side, with the TV visuals even showing the Men in Blue shutting their door on Pakistan. The Indian captain dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces and expressed solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

Following Surya's post-match interview, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha did not attend the post-match presentation, and coach Mike Hesson was sent to face the press. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later filed a complaint against Pycroft, alleging him of 'violation of ICC Code of Conduct' and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) laws related to the spirit of cricket.

Ahead of their next clash against the UAE, Pakistan cancelled their pre-match presser. On the day of the match, the team locked themselves inside the hotel, with PCB threatening to pull out of the tournament if Pycroft was not removed from the tournament. The match was delayed for an hour, and after a meeting between Pycroft and the Pakistan team's leadership group, the match went ahead, and Pakistan won to march to the Super Four stage. Notably, ahead of this India clash too, Pakistan cancelled its pre-match presser.

It emerged later, as per ESPNCricinfo, that Pycroft was made aware of the 'no handshake' between both captains just 'four minutes ahead of the toss' by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) venue manager, and he was barely a messenger and not the one behind the instruction. Also, soon after Pycroft's meeting with the Pakistan party, PCB released a statement claiming an apology came from the match referee. ICC is believed to be unhappy with it, and the idea of a response "clarifying" the situation was discussed, though it is still uncertain if it would be made. PCB also released a short video of the meeting despite concerns raised during it that a video would be recorded. The video was allowed to be posted without an audio.

From Pakistan, their spin attack of Mohammed Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub and Sufiyan Muqeem could be expected to give some tough fight. Ayub, the opening batter who has had an unfortunate run of three successive ducks so far, will be aiming to break the streak and get some runs worthy of praise under his belt against a top-class Indian line-up.

For India, the spin trio of Kuldeep, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel will have to replicate the magic that they did in Dubai last time, conceding just 60 runs and picking six wickets in their collective 12 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, the beloved 'Jassi Bhai' of India, will be looming as a threat no matter what phase of the game.

Indian opener Abhishek, their top run-getter for his side with 99 runs at a strike rate of 225.00 and best score of 38, would do his team a world of good if he lasts beyond the powerplay. Known for his powerplay batting, he could be extremely destructive against spinners, and a 70-80 or a century would be a nice addition to his growing T20I cricket catalogue. After breaking his run drought against Pakistan in the previous match with an unbeaten 47*, skipper Suryakumar would also like to add another fine score against the arch-rivals.

Vice-captain Shubman Gill, who has had a poor run with scores of 20*, 10 and 5, will be aiming for that one big score to justify his return to T20Is and his elevation to Surya's deputy.

Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem.

