"If India doesn't deserve to reach final then who does": Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], November 16 : Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar stated that the Indian team "deserves" to be in the final following their 70-run triumph over New Zealand in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium.

The opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and young gun Shubman Gill went all guns blazing against the Kiwi bowlers. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's ton allowed the Men in Blue to exercise control in the middle overs. The collective batting effort allowed the hosts to put up a total of 397/3 on the board.

While defending the total, Mohammed Shami turned up and bagged wickets when the need arose. The "Rawalpindi Express" showered praises on the Indian team and said on his YouTube channel, "India thoroughly deserves to be in the final, if you look at their batting, bowling, fielding and even their bench strength, if this team doesn't deserve to reach the final then which team does?"

He went on to laud the batting department of the Men in Blue especially Rohit for his captaincy skills as well as the fiery start that he provided in the opening overs.

"India again brutally hammered New Zealand, all credit goes to Rohit Sharma as a captain. He hammers bowlers in the opening overs. If Gill stayed on the pitch he could have completed his ton. Shreyas Iyer is an amazing talent he is a guy who takes away a lot of pressure from the senior players. India deserves to be in the final."

India's opponent in the final hasn't been decided yet, as South Africa and Australia are set to face each other at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Akhtar backed Australia to clinch the final spot but also stated one thing that could turn the tide in favour of the Proteas.

"I feel Australia will reach the final, South Africa has only one chance to bat first and put up a total of 350 runs," Akhtar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor