"If it had been last ball of WC final...": Aakash Chopra on Nabi incident during 3rd T20I

New Delhi [India], January 18 : Former India cricketer, Aakash Chopra was not happy with the way India complained when Mohammad Nabi took extra runs after the ball hit his pad in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Nabi ran two extra runs on the last ball of the first super over which was deflected through his pads following a throw by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswammy Stadium.

Chopra asserted that the Men in Blue wasn't right in arguing for that game of play in which the player ran two extra runs.

"A bye was taken off the last ball. Sanju Samson threw the ball, it hit Nabi's leg and they ran two extra runs. One was available and India gave one because they were complaining about the spirit of the game. India were wrong in complaining. You could have restricted them to two runs and you conceded a third just like that," the 46-year-old stated on his YouTube channel.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further gave an example of a World Cup final to explain his statement.

"My question is, assuming had it been the last ball of a World Cup final and the extra run you were getting after the ball hit the pads was deciding the match, would anyone not run there? Would anyone be ready to lose the World Cup by not taking that run because it is ethically incorrect? Everyone would have run," the former India opener explained.

Talking about the match India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs after the match was forced to two super overs. Rohit was awarded the Player of the Match for his record-breaking fifth T20I century.

India all-rounder, Shivam Dube was awarded the Player of the Series for his match-winning performance in the first two T20I of the series.

